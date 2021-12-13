Kelsey Theatre will present ‘The Nutcracker Ballet’ family show

• The Aberdeen Township Department of Recreation has announced the following programs: Dec. 15, National Cupcake Day, will feature a Children’s Holiday Cupcake Decoration Celebration at the Hudson Ridge Senior Center, Church Street, from 5-6:30 p.m. for ages 6-12, and from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 13-18. Cost of the program includes six cupcakes each child will be able to decorate with assorted frostings, sprinkles and other toppings; at the end of December, the Children’s Winter Break Day Camp will take place from Dec. 27-30. The programming is open to children ages 6-12 and will be held at the Fiorendo Sigismondi Community Center, Prospect Avenue, Cliffwood Beach; a bus trip to Disney on Ice at the Prudential Center, Newark, is scheduled for Jan. 15; there will be a Paint and Snack event at the Sigismondi Community Center on Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. (ages 18 and up); February features an ice cream social on Feb. 6 at the Sigismondi Community Center. Stay in pajamas and bring the family to create an ice cream and waffle sundae. There will be a movie screening and an activity for children starting at 9 a.m.; there will be a Mother-Son Carnival Dance on Feb. 17 at the Sigismondi Community Center. Sons are invited to bring their mom or any adult female guest to dress up and dance the night away. To register or to view the entire winter program lineup, visit https://parksrec.egov.basgov.com/aberdeen.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 11 DAYS AGO