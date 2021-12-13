ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

VOTE NOW: Naples Daily News Athlete of the Week by Babcock Ranch for Dec. 6-11

By Alex Martin, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 3 days ago

It's time to vote for the Naples Daily News Athlete of the Week sponsored by Babcock Ranch for Dec. 6-11.

Each week, the Daily News staff will select one finalist in each high school sport. Nominees are derived from scores and stats emailed in by Collier County’s coaches during the week. Readers can then vote in the online poll, once per hour per device, to determine who the Athlete of the Week will be.

The poll will be posted at naplesnews.com each Monday, and voting will end at 10 a.m. Thursday each week. The winner will be announced at naplesnews.com. The winning athlete will receive a T-shirt from BSN Sports.

Last week's winner: Ria Vlachos, Gulf Coast girls soccer

To vote in this week's poll, CLICK HERE or scroll to the bottom of this article.

Coaches can email scores and stats or Athlete of the Week nominations to sports@naplesnews.com. The deadline for each night's results is 10:30 p.m.

The nominees for Dec. 6-11 are:

Boys Basketball

Stefano Schmeiding, CSN – Averaged 16 points and 12.5 rebounds in a pair of wins over IMG Academy White and Palmetto Ridge

Girls Basketball

Grace Dean, First Baptist – Had a double-double, scoring 16 points while adding 11 rebounds, four steals, and two blocks in a 49-31 win over First Baptist Cooper City

Boys Soccer

Emerson LaOrden, Barron Collier – Posted five goals and four assists in three wins over CSN, Lely, and ECS

Girls Soccer

Ashlyn Freshwater, Barron Collier – Finished with four goals and five assists in three wins over Lely, ECS, and Cypress Bay

Follow Southwest Florida Sports Writer Alex Martin on Twitter: @NP_AlexMartin. For the best sports coverage in Southwest Florida, follow @newspresssports and @ndnprepzone on Instagram.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

CDC panel reviews clot risk linked to J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine

A government advisory panel is meeting Thursday to determine if any restrictions are needed for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of rare but serious blood clots. A strange clotting problem prompted the U.S. to temporarily halt the single-dose J&J shots last April while scientists investigated. Eventually regulators decided the benefits of a one-and-done vaccine outweighed what was considered a very rare risk -- as long as recipients were warned.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Hill

Biden's Build Back Better bill suddenly in serious danger

President Biden ’s $2 trillion climate and social spending bill, which appeared to have strong momentum when it passed the House a month ago, now appears to be in real danger of collapsing in the Senate. Democratic senators now concede there is no chance of passing the Build Back...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
County
Collier County, FL
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Sports
CNN

US military has vaccinated more than 97% of service members

(CNN) — The US military has vaccinated more than 97% for its active-duty force against Covid-19 as the Army, which had the latest vaccination deadline amongst the services, released its latest numbers. Despite the phenomenal success the military has had in vaccinating the armed forces, approximately 35,000 troops remain...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Martin
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

384
Followers
195
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy