KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Square Police Department announced that it is currently accepting applications for the position of Full Time Parking Enforcement Officer. Parking Enforcement responsibilities for the Borough of Kennett Square are handled under the direction and supervision of the Police Department. Applications will be available during normal business hours of Monday through Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm at the Police Department or may be requested electronically by emailing Chief William T. Holdsworth at [email protected].

KENNETT SQUARE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO