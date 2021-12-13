December 13th: Weld County commissioners to change vaccine messaging HR 1

Weld County’s commissioners will no longer publish information about COVID-19 on social media following pushback on posts made to encourage residents to get vaccinated against the disease. Three members of the public approached the board on Nov. 24, reprimanding the commissioners for posts on the Weld County Government Facebook...
WEDNESDAY UPDATE: 9NEWS’ Marc Sallinger documents a rare backpedal from arch-conservative Weld County Commissioners:. Commissioner Scott James told 9NEWS that Weld County will continue posting information about vaccines on social media, reversing a stance the commission took during a Nov. 24 meeting. “I had made a comment in a...
Larimer County sees five new COVID-19 outbreaks this week. The two largest outbreaks are at Ravencrest Chalet, a Bible school in Estes Park and Lighthouse Sober Living in Fort Collins. The Bible school reported 22 cases while the all-male sober living home saw 11 cases. The remaining three outbreaks involved long-term care facilities.
It’s a double edge sword for COVID milestones Tuesday. The United States reached a grim number of deaths from the virus. But it also marks a year since the first person in California got their first dose of the vaccine.
The Democratic governor of Colorado recently said the COVID-19 emergency is “over” and it’s the unvaccinated’s “own darn fault” if they get sick from the deadly virus. Gov. Jared Polis, in an interview with Colorado Public Radio’s Ryan Warner on Thursday, also said vaccines...
ENGLEWOOD, Colorado — South Platte Renew is a wastewater treatment plant that processes raw sewage from Englewood and Littleton. It is the third-largest wastewater treatment plant in Colorado. The team has been collecting samples to test for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. The plant participates in two...
Masks will still be required in the Summit County Courthouse, including during trials, for at least the next month.
Amy Corrigall Jones, the court’s administrative judge, included this requirement in her latest order that runs through Jan. 21. She provided a few exceptions, such as judges, lawyers and witnesses in trials not having to wear masks when they are behind plexigass installed in each of the courtrooms during the pandemic.
The order continues other pandemic safety protocols, including that people entering the courthouse have their temperatures taken. It also maintains the five-trial limit at any one time.
The Weld RE-4 School District has purchased five modular structures in an effort to ease overcrowding. The move comes after voters in Windsor and Severance rejected a nearly $180 million bond measure that would have gone towards new school construction. The Greeley Tribune reports the modular buildings–some used, some new, will cost nearly $9 million. They’ll be used at Skyview and Grandview elementary schools, Severance and Windsor middle schools, and Severance High. For full details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — In a move criticized by business groups and hailed by labor advocates, California's workplace regulators on Thursday extended the state's coronavirus pandemic regulations into next year with revisions that employers said could worsen the state's severe labor shortage. Vaccinated and unvaccinated employees in...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new sweeping mask mandate goes into effect Wednesday for all indoor places in California. California health officials announced the move yesterday as the omicron variant spreads through the United States. Health officials say cases spiked 47% since Thanksgiving. The mask mandate applies to all indoor areas for everyone regardless of […]
More than 9,700 people got a new Sedgwick County commissioner on Wednesday after the County Commission approved new boundaries for the county’s five districts. The redistricting is part of a once-a-decade process aimed at making sure all districts have a similar share of the population based on Census data.
DENVER (AP) — A federal panel has approved renaming a Colorado peak after a Cheyenne woman who facilitated relations between white settlers and Native American tribes in the early 19th century, part of a broader campaign to replace derogatory place names across the United States. Mestaa’ėhehe Mountain, which is pronounced “mess-taw-HAY,” bears the name of […]
