December 13th: Weld County commissioners to change vaccine messaging HR 1

Masks will still be required in the Summit County Courthouse, including during trials, for at least the next month. Amy Corrigall Jones, the court’s administrative judge, included this requirement in her latest order that runs through Jan. 21. She provided a few exceptions, such as judges, lawyers and witnesses in trials not having to wear masks when they are behind plexigass installed in each of the courtrooms during the pandemic. The order continues other pandemic safety protocols, including that people entering the courthouse have their temperatures taken. It also maintains the five-trial limit at any one time. This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Summit County court continues mask requirement for next month

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 30 MINUTES AGO