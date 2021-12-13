ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

December 13th: Weld County commissioners to change vaccine messaging HR 1

By Ryan Kelley
1310kfka.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeld County commissioners were given a grant to conduct a study...

www.1310kfka.com

1310kfka.com

December 16th: Commissioner Scott James and Paul Mango HR 3

Weld County Commissioner, Scott James clears up comments about vaccine information on social media. Former Deputy and Chief of Staff for policy at HHS, and Operation Warp Speed, Paul Mango talks about the COVID-19 vaccine development. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher...
WELD COUNTY, CO
coloradopols.com

Weld County Censors Lifesaving COVID Advice

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: 9NEWS’ Marc Sallinger documents a rare backpedal from arch-conservative Weld County Commissioners:. Commissioner Scott James told 9NEWS that Weld County will continue posting information about vaccines on social media, reversing a stance the commission took during a Nov. 24 meeting. “I had made a comment in a...
WELD COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

December 9th: Lawrence Mead HR 3

Professor of politics at New York University, and Author of, “Burdens of Freedom,” Lawrence Mead talks about the ongoing immigration crisis at the border, the reinstated “Remain in Mexico” policy and more in hour three. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Google Podcasts |...
IMMIGRATION
9NEWS

Record levels of COVID found in sewage at Colorado treatment plant

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado — South Platte Renew is a wastewater treatment plant that processes raw sewage from Englewood and Littleton. It is the third-largest wastewater treatment plant in Colorado. The team has been collecting samples to test for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. The plant participates in two...
COLORADO STATE
Akron Beacon Journal

Summit County court continues mask requirement for next month

Masks will still be required in the Summit County Courthouse, including during trials, for at least the next month. Amy Corrigall Jones, the court’s administrative judge, included this requirement in her latest order that runs through Jan. 21. She provided a few exceptions, such as judges, lawyers and witnesses in trials not having to wear masks when they are behind plexigass installed in each of the courtrooms during the pandemic. The order continues other pandemic safety protocols, including that people entering the courthouse have their temperatures taken. It also maintains the five-trial limit at any one time. This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Summit County court continues mask requirement for next month
PUBLIC HEALTH
1310kfka.com

Weld RE-4 buys modular structures to ease overcrowding

The Weld RE-4 School District has purchased five modular structures in an effort to ease overcrowding. The move comes after voters in Windsor and Severance rejected a nearly $180 million bond measure that would have gone towards new school construction. The Greeley Tribune reports the modular buildings–some used, some new, will cost nearly $9 million. They’ll be used at Skyview and Grandview elementary schools, Severance and Windsor middle schools, and Severance High. For full details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Vaccinated California employees face workplace restrictions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — In a move criticized by business groups and hailed by labor advocates, California's workplace regulators on Thursday extended the state's coronavirus pandemic regulations into next year with revisions that employers said could worsen the state's severe labor shortage. Vaccinated and unvaccinated employees in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KGET

POLL RESULTS: Should those vaccinated be exempt from the mask mandate?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new sweeping mask mandate goes into effect Wednesday for all indoor places in California. California health officials announced the move yesterday as the omicron variant spreads through the United States. Health officials say cases spiked 47% since Thanksgiving. The mask mandate applies to all indoor areas for everyone regardless of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KREX

US approves Indigenous name change for Colorado mountain

DENVER (AP) — A federal panel has approved renaming a Colorado peak after a Cheyenne woman who facilitated relations between white settlers and Native American tribes in the early 19th century, part of a broader campaign to replace derogatory place names across the United States. Mestaa’ėhehe Mountain, which is pronounced “mess-taw-HAY,” bears the name of […]
COLORADO STATE

