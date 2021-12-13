ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Texas man’s Lil Jon light show goes viral

By Nexstar Media Wire, Grace Reader
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas ( KXAN ) — There are intense holiday light displays, and then there are Frankie To-ong’s virtual displays, shot at his home 30 minutes from Houston, for the whole world to see on TikTok .

While To-ong has been doing the virtual light shows choreographed to popular songs since 2012, it’s his recent Lil Jon video that has gone most viral on TikTok and other social media platforms.

“There’s a couple reasons why I believe this one did so well,” To-ong wrote to Nexstar’s KXAN. “Lil Jon, E-40 and Sean Paul are amazing artists with a timeless club rocking song. I think I sequenced it very well — utilizing the props, music and colors.”

The video, which has the text “Lil’ Jon did my Christmas lights this year” has been seen almost 30 million times. To-ong has more than 450,000 followers on TikTok.

The music sequences are for social media only, To-ong said. He’s usually playing Christmas music — not subjecting his neighbors to Lil Jon over and over.

“I’ve gone viral every year in some capacity since 2017,” he said.

You can watch more of the Texas man’s popular light shows on To-ong’s TikTok here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

