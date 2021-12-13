ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive Minute Maid recall issued over metal fragments

By Stephanie Raymond
It's time to check your fridge, especially if you drink juice.

A recall is being issued for Minute Maid products that may contain foreign objects, specifically metal bolts and washers, according to Food Safety News.

The recall includes 59 Fl. oz. cartons of Minute Maid Berry Punch, Minute Maid Strawberry Lemonade and Minute Maid Fruit Punch with expiration dates January 3-5, 2022.

The recalled products were sold in eight states: Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Customers with recalled items should throw them away or contact the place of purchase for a refund.

A similar recall was issued in late November for 12 ounce cans of Coca Cola and Sprite with an expiration date of August 15, 2022 that were sold in southeastern states. The company said the products may contain "an undisclosed foreign matter."

