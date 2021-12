Americana vet James McMurtry released The Horses and the Hounds, his first studio album in seven years and first for New Est Records, back in August. “There’s a definite Los Angeles vibe to this record," James says. "The ghost of Warren Zevon seems to be stomping around among the guitar tracks. Don’t know how he got there. He never signed on for work for hire." Like Zevon, McMurtry is a great storyteller/songwriter, and The Horses and the Hounds is full of rich character detail and memorable choruses. You can listen to the album below.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO