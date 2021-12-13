ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating indecent exposure case in Oklahoma City

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of indecent exposure.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department are investigating a case where a man exposed himself at a bus stop in a neighborhood near S.W. 44th and Morgan Rd.

Investigators believe the suspect is between 18 to 24-years-old.

On Monday, police released a sketch of the suspect.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

Community Policy