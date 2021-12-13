ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navajo Nation reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

 3 days ago

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is reporting 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new death. Tribal...

