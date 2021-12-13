Report: At least 7 teams interested in Ben Simmons

There are at least seven teams interested in Ben Simmons, according to a new story from Shams Charania of The Athletic .

Those seven teams include the: Trail Blazers, Kings, Pacers, Lakers, Cavaliers, Timberwolves, and Knicks.

The Blazers have been in the news of late, as they search for a new general manager. And while the Sixers have been reportedly interested in acquiring star guard Damian Lillard, Lillard apparently wants to play with Simmons.

Daryl Morey and the Sixers have made it clear they will wait out this situation with Simmons unless they can acquire a difference maker in return. Simmons, 25, continues to reiterate to the organization that he is not mentally ready to play.

Other names that have been mentioned on the aforementioned teams include Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell, and Cavs guard Collin Sexton.

Either way, both Shams and Adrian Wojnarowski have reported trade talks have been heating up, as many of the league's players will become available to be traded beginning on December 15th.

Simmons is a three-time NBA All-Star and two-time All-NBA first team defender. He signed a five-year contract worth $170 million in 2019. Simmons has already made approximate $90 million and he is due around another $114 million over the next three seasons, according to spotrac.com .