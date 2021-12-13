Sundance Drama ‘The Cathedral’, With Brian D’Arcy James, Gets Global Sales Deal

EXCLUSIVE : Visit Films has boarded worldwide sales rights to Ricky D’Ambrose’s new film The Cathedral , which will get its U.S. premiere at the Sundance Film Festival .

In The Cathedral , which was part of the Biennale College Cinema at the Venice Film Festival, an unseen narrator unfolds the constellation of familial relationships of Jesse Damrosh, born in 1987, chronicling the dissolution of his parents’ marriage and the feuds, money concerns and deaths that define a typical middle-class American existence.

Part semi-autobiographical portrait and part-catalogue of the objects, people, and moments that characterized some 20 years of America, The Cathedral is a described as an “experiential meditation on youth and the recent past”.

The film stars Brian d’Arcy James ( West Side Story ), Monica Barbaro ( Top Gun: Maverick ), Mark Zeisler, Geraldine Singer ( Get Out) , and William Bednar-Carter.

Pic is produced by Graham Swon and executive-produced by David Lowery.

D’Ambrose said: “Making and sharing small films can be a lonesome, thankless affair, especially without the support of good people, like the ones at Visit. I’m grateful to Ryan Kampe and his cohort for finding something worth championing in The Cathedral. ”

Visit President Ryan Kampe commented: “Ricky has made a true piece of cinema and we are so pleased to have Sundance be the destination in North America for this type of filmmaking: thought provoking, careful, deliberate and striking.”

Ricky D’Ambrose’s first feature, Notes On An Appearance , premiered at the 68th Berlin International Film Festival.

Visit’s most recent deals include Ascension to MTV docs and Paramount worldwide, Down With The King to Sony Pictures worldwide, First Date to Magnolia Pictures, I Was A Simple Man to Strand Releasing, El Planeta to Utopia, and Lorelei to Vertical Entertainment.