ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Like New York, Connecticut soon expected to roll out vaccination proof app

By Associated Press
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mt4k2_0dLTJwJZ00

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut residents soon will be able to show their vaccination status using a cellphone app, though whether it’s required will be up to businesses, restaurants and other establishments.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday the app will be available by the end of the year. Lamont hasn’t followed the example of Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has reinstituted a statewide mask mandate beginning Monday.

Lamont said the cellphone app will give restaurants and stores the tools they need to determine what restrictions to put in place, if any.

“Let them make the right decision in terms of allowing people into their facility,” Lamont said at a news conference. “Letting them have the information that if a person’s unvaccinated, they’ve got to wear a mask.”

The digital passport, which Lamont said he prefers to call a digital health card since the term passport has become politicized, will use a QR code and will be tied into the state’s vaccination database.

Rhode Island plans to roll out a similar app, and Massachusetts is expected to follow suit, the Hartford Courant reported. New York introduced a passport verification app about eight months ago.

At least a dozen states have banned proof-of-vaccination requirements.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

CDC panel reviews clot risk linked to J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine

A government advisory panel is meeting Thursday to determine if any restrictions are needed for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of rare but serious blood clots. A strange clotting problem prompted the U.S. to temporarily halt the single-dose J&J shots last April while scientists investigated. Eventually regulators decided the benefits of a one-and-done vaccine outweighed what was considered a very rare risk -- as long as recipients were warned.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Hill

Biden's Build Back Better bill suddenly in serious danger

President Biden ’s $2 trillion climate and social spending bill, which appeared to have strong momentum when it passed the House a month ago, now appears to be in real danger of collapsing in the Senate. Democratic senators now concede there is no chance of passing the Build Back...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Hartford, CT
State
New York State
Hartford, CT
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Hartford, CT
Government
State
Rhode Island State
CNN

US military has vaccinated more than 97% of service members

(CNN) — The US military has vaccinated more than 97% for its active-duty force against Covid-19 as the Army, which had the latest vaccination deadline amongst the services, released its latest numbers. Despite the phenomenal success the military has had in vaccinating the armed forces, approximately 35,000 troops remain...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Ned Lamont
The Bulletin

The Bulletin

121
Followers
135
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Norwich, CT from Norwich Bulletin.

 http://norwichbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy