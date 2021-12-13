Slingerlands man issued 75 tickets after chase, police say

CATSKILL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Slingerlands man has been issued 75 tickets for traffic violations after a police pursuit. The New York State Police said Timothy B. Hall Jr., 41, led police on a chase after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

On December 12 around 1:45 a.m., police said they stopped a vehicle on West Main Street in Catskill after witnessing a traffic violation. As troopers approached the vehicle, police said Hall put the vehicle in reverse and tried to strike a police vehicle as he fled the scene.

Police said they pursued the vehicle for about 20 miles with speeds reaching up to 90 miles per hour. Hall eventually pulled the vehicle into a driveway on County Route 67 and fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, Hall was taken into custody.

Charges:

Assault in the second degree (felony)

Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree (misdemeanor)

Obstruction of governmental administration (misdemeanor)

Reckless driving (misdemeanor)

Driving while intoxicated (misdemeanor)

Police said Hall was also issued 75 tickets for traffic violations in the towns of Catskill and Cairo.

