Fort Myers, FL

Man who yelled 'Have a good night' after burning Fort Myers woman's home gets jail sentence

By Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago
A Fort Myers man who yelled "Have a good night" after using gasoline to set fire to the home of a woman who rebuffed him is headed to jail.

Erich James Kugelman, 38, of Fort Myers,pleaded no contest to an amended third-degree felony charge of criminal mischief and was adjudicated guilty before Lee County Judge Margaret O. Steinbeck. The original charge was first-degree arson.

Steinbeck sentenced Kugelman to 364 days in jail with credited for 152 days served.

A Lee County Sheriff's Office report said shortly after 10 p.m. May 21 Kugelman threatened to light a woman's home on fire and then followed through with it.

The victim told deputies that Kugelman previously threatened her concerning fire.

The report said the victim had told him to go away after he had knocked on her door and on a bedroom window the night of the fire.

Cape firebomb:Two Lee County men face charges, including arson, in 2020 firebombing of Cape Coral home

2 injured, dog missing:Thursday morning fire damages home off Island Park Drive, two residents hurt; dog missing

The female victim said Kugelman had been a good friend and neighbor in the Iona-McGregor area for more than a year and visited her home almost daily but was told to stay away after they had a falling out.

The victim told deputies that after she told Kugelman to go away she heard him yell "Have a good night" and then smelled gasoline and smoke.

She saw flames, as well as Kugelman exiting her yard with a red gas can, when she went outside, the report said. She and a friend used a hose to extinguish the fire.

The report said that when deputies contacted Kugelman he smelled "heavily" of gasoline, a red gas can was sitting in his front yard and he had a lighter in his pocket.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

