Enes Kanter Posts Video Discussing Activism with Dominique Wilkins

The Hall of Famer voiced support of human rights.

View the original article to see embedded media.

It's no secret that the Boston Celtics forward is a man on a mission. The Turkish-born hooper has recently become a United States citizen and changed his name to Enes Kanter Freedom. In recent months, Kanter Freedom has become a vocal critic of the Chinese government, Nike, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and anyone he sees as standing in the way of human rights.

To the surprise of no one, Kanter Freedom has made enemies through his activism. However, the activist tweeted a video on Saturday in which he thanked Atlanta Hawks legend and current broadcaster Dominique Wilkins for his support of the Uyghur people. Check it out below.

There is not much information on when or how this conversation took place. However, the clip clearly consists of two videos spliced together. This would not be the first time that Wilkins has waded into politics. During the 2020 Democratic Primary, Wilkins was a major supporter of Andrew Yang before eventually supporting Joe Biden in the general election.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for more breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Oral History: Kobe's Last Game in Atlanta

Trae Young Leads the NBA in Activism, Philanthropy

Trae Young Helps Save Julius Jones

Like SI Hawks on Facebook , and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!