MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some Minnesota families are sharing their first-hand accounts of the state’s hospital crisis and crunch for space. Four regions in the state have just one adult ICU bed available right now and waits at emergency rooms will often take hours. The surge in COVID cases and the staffing issues have all added up to more anxiety for Minnesota patients. “It’s like your worst nightmare coming true,” Barbara Ojaniemi told WCCO. Ojaniemi’s 66-year-old mom, Charlene, had two stents put in last year. Doctors had been monitoring her condition closely until this fall. “She had an appointment in November that had to be rescheduled because...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO