ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Don McLean calls Taylor Swift 'a force of nature' after she dethrones 'American Pie,' announces 2022 tour

By Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Even after five decades, “American Pie” dominates the zeitgeist.

The 1971 Don McLean story-song that encapsulates the plane crash the killed Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and “The Big Bopper” J.P. Richardson on Feb. 3, 1959 (“the day the music died”); references the “widowed bride” (Jackie Kennedy); and targets other 1960s touchstones (the Rolling Stones, Charles Manson, the Vietnam War) is an enduring staple at weddings, funerals and any occasion seeking a singalong.

And its most recent reemergence is thanks to Taylor Swift, who dethroned the 50-year reign of “American Pie” as the longest song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart (at about 8½ minutes) with her “Taylor’s Version” of “All Too Well” (more than 10 minutes).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CBMNr_0dLTJNrU00
Don McLean is heading out on a world tour in January 2022. Courtesy of 2911 Media

Guitar lessons: Don McLean offers tutorials online

The ousting made news on its own. But then Swift sent McLean, 76, flowers and a note (“I will never forget that I'm standing on the shoulders of giants,” she wrote, in part), which he publicly praised, and “American Pie” was reinvigorated yet again.

But while the anthem is the trailblazer, other songs in McLean’s repertoire have dipped into pop culture.

In 2011, Drake’s “Doing it Wrong” shared elements of McLean’s “The Wrong Thing to Do” from his 1977 “Prime Time” record, and Tupac Shakur publicized his affection for McLean’s 1972 hit “Vincent,” telling the Los Angeles Times , “That’s how I want to make my songs feel.”

On Jan. 28, McLean will launch a world tour in Hawaii – his first extensive jaunt since 2019 – where he says he will perform a different show every night, “but I do sing the ones people want to hear.”

Calling from Palm Desert, California, where he spends most of his time, McLean, who has a children’s book coming next year (narrated, he said, by Peter Gallagher) and a Broadway musical in the works, talked about the endurance of what has practically become a national hymn and his admiration of Swift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14HNno_0dLTJNrU00
His stalwart anthem, "American Pie," was recently dethroned by Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" as the longest song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart. Courtesy of 2911 Media

Q: “American Pie” is just such a transcendent song. What has been its biggest gift to you the past 50 years?

Don McLean: It’s kind of become a folk song that everybody knows, which is what a folk song is, and it’s always throwing off stories. Like Taylor beating the 8 minutes and 27 seconds of “American Pie.” That has generated humongous publicity all over the world because of her incredible success and I’d like to say she has sort of cast a spell across the nation and evolved into a force of nature of some sort right in front of people’s eyes.

Q: Were you surprised to hear from her?

McLean: She’s a beautiful person and has a beautiful heart and charisma and great talent. She’s been hugely famous for a decade or more, and all of a sudden has exploded into the force-of-nature realm. So it was fun for me to experience a little of that with this story. She must have great parents, because she’s a very civilized young lady.

Q:  Have you heard her “All Too Well”?

McLean: I hadn’t, but then I listened to it and the lyrics and I liked them. There are some things in there that I would say in a song, like, “We’re dancing around the kitchen in the refrigerator light.” I liked that.

Q: There is certainly an art to writing such a long song. When you were working on “American Pie,” were you ever concerned with how radio would react?

McLean: I am not someone who ever sought fame or stardom. I am a thinker and I’m an inventor and I invent songs. I was very much influenced by The Beatles and the different things they did, and I do all kinds of different things. But the thing about it is, if you don’t make great records, then your songs don’t get heard. The Beatles and Taylor make great records and write songs with great melodies, and this is not something that is around a lot. A lot of young singer/songwriters, there’s very little real melody; there’s a lot of going up and down and sideways and trying to find the melody. Songwriters don’t get to use their brains because there is so much fragmentation and titillation and you can’t get deep into something.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VUkAR_0dLTJNrU00
Don McLean's "American Pie" is still a ubiquitous pop culture reference, 50 years after its release. Courtesy of 2911 Media

Q: You’re heading out on a lengthy tour next month. How do you feel about going back out?

McLean: I went to four countries a month ago to promote the tour, so I got a taste of what it’s going to be like in terms of getting tested all the time and having your documents every time you go across the border. I’m certainly going to have musicians on hand (overseas) in case something happens. But if it comes down to it, I can reset the stage and perform by myself.

Q: Are you worried about so much travel?

McLean: I think if you get your vaccination and booster and wear your mask, especially in airports and on the plane, it will be OK. I think I’ll wear a mask long after this is over if I’m still touring because I’ve always been sitting up front and hear someone retching at the back of the plane and think, "What bubonic plague am I going to catch?"

Q: What do you want the legacy of “American Pie” to be?

McLean: “American Pie” did many different things. It put the spotlight on the Buddy Holly disaster in a totally different way, and many radio stations turned back to playing oldies in the ‘70s because people were craving (older music). Then they began calling Feb. 3 “the day the music died,” and then the (Recording Industry Association of America and National Endowment of the Arts) said it was voted the No. 5 song (of 365 songs of the century) . It’s always been the people’s choice. It was always a phenomenon and it remains a phenomenon.

Don McLean on his arrest: 'I am not a villain'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Don McLean calls Taylor Swift 'a force of nature' after she dethrones 'American Pie,' announces 2022 tour

Comments / 2

Related
MIX 106

Taylor Swift Sent Flowers to This Musician After She Broke His Longtime Chart Record

Taylor Swift broke a Billboard chart record that was previously held for almost 50 years!. Shortly following the release of Red (Taylor's Version), the singer's standout single "All Too Well" (the 10-minute version) peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Previously, Don McLean's song "American Pie," which clocks in at eight minutes and 37 seconds, held the record for the longest song to ever reach the No. 1 spot on the chart.
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

'American Pie' singer Don McLean is coming to San Antonio's Tobin Center

Don McLean, music icon of the 1970s, is coming to San Antonio on a stop along the 50th anniversary tour of his song "American Pie." The artist is best known for the iconic song, a ballad about the infamous "day the music died" aka when Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J. P. Richardson were horrifically killed in a plane crash in 1959.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
KYTV

Legendary singer Don McLean announces concert tour stop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Legendary sing Don McLean will perform in Springfield. McLean will play at the Gillioz Theatre on Friday, May 20. The singer is known for his massive hit “American Pie,” which was voted the No. 5 song in a poll of the 365 “Songs of the Century” compiled by the Recording Industry Association of America and the National Endowment for the Arts.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
zumic.com

Don McLean Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Released in 1971, Don McLean's song "American Pie" has stood the test of time to endure as one of the most popular songs of all time. This week, the singer-songwriter has announced North American tour dates to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the classic tune and album of the same name.
MUSIC
Jalopnik

It’s Taylor Swift’s Birthday, So I’m Writing About Why She Needs Over 160 Semis To Go On Tour

You’re on Jalopnik and you’ve clicked on a story about Taylor Swift. I’m not here to fault you. I will admit here on the site that employs me, that I can’t help but continue to purchase her albums and rock to them quite shamelessly in the comforts of my own home and car. It’s okay. We’ll enjoy her music and the intricate work that goes into putting together her pièce de résistance—her performances, together.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Holly
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Jackie Kennedy
Person
Peter Gallagher
Person
Ritchie Valens
Person
Charles Manson
Person
Don Mclean
Person
Drake
Person
Tupac Shakur
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
MUSIC
985theriver.com

Ringo Starr to perform live with Joe Walsh on Walsh’s virtual 2021 VetsAid benefit show

Ringo Starr has been confirmed as a guest performer on the recently announced fifth annual edition of his brother-in-law Joe Walsh‘s VetsAid charity concert, which will be held virtually on December 18. This year’s fundraiser, dubbed VetsAid 2021: The Basement Show, will be streamed live from Walsh’s basement studio starting...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Bruce Springsteen sells song catalogue to Sony for $500m

Bruce Springsteen has sold his entire song catalogue to Sony Music in a deal worth $500m, according to anonymous sources speaking to Billboard and the New York Times. The sale, which encompasses his recorded work and his songwriting, will give Sony ownership of one of the most admired bodies of work in pop and rock: over 300 songs spanning 20 studio albums plus other releases.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#American Pie#The Rolling Stones#Media Guitar#Trailblazer
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Rolling Stone

Mary Bono Asks Court to Dismiss Cher’s ‘Groundless’ $1 Million Royalties Lawsuit

Mary Bono says Cher’s $1 million lawsuit over allegedly unpaid royalties for Sonny & Cher songs including “I Got You Babe” is “groundless” and should be dismissed, according to a new filing in federal court in Los Angeles. The widow of Sonny Bono — who was elected to replace him in Congress just months after his 1998 death in a skiing accident — claims in her new paperwork that federal law, specifically the Copyright Act, is on her side and trumps any state contract or community property laws cited by Cher in her breach of contract complaint filed Oct. 13. In her...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli Is Missing Eddie Van Halen As Son Celebrates Milestone

Actress and Food TV personality Valerie Bertinelli shares a close bond with her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. As discussed in Good Housekeeping, Bertinelli admits food helped the two connect with each other when Wolfie was a kid, and mom said she knew she could get her son interested in food by making sure that he was actively involved in the process. As the star recalled, "He would just sit in the kitchen with me and watch me do everything ... he would get really interested, and I would sneak him a bit of tofu or whatever it may be that we were cooking with that day."
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

318K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy