Twitch along with other games and services are currently experiencing issues as Amazon Web Services goes down for the second time in just over a week. DownDetector is showing issues across the streaming site, with problems ranging from being unable to use on-stream chat to the website failing to load altogether. It also appeared to have affected PlayStation Network, Apex Legends, League of Legends, Halo and Valorant—you can check the full list of outages in the gaming and non-gaming varieties on DownDetector. The outage seems to be intermittent right now—while I could initially access Twitch and watch a stream, a second attempt greeted me with nothing but a black screen.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO