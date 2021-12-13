ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, PA

Winning $50,000 lottery ticket sold in Columbia, Dauphin Counties

By Emily Silvi
 3 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two lucky winners are now $50,000 richer after winning the Pennsylvania Lottery New Year’s Millionaire Raffle weekly drawing.

The winning numbers, which were drawn from over 56,000 tickets that were sold between November 30 and December 6, were 00141038 and 00155356.

The winning ticket from Columbia County was sold at Fresh-N Quik, 233 Montour Boulevard, in Bloomsburg. The Dauphin County was sold at Sheetz, 3695 Paxton St., in Harrisburg.

The PA Lotter says that winners should make an appointment to visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office in order to claim their prizes as winners for this prize cannot make a claim at a retailer or by mail.

