ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Doobie Brothers add Las Vegas dates to anniversary tour: 'We don't take it for granted'

By Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The Doobie Brothers will be takin’ it to the Strip in the spring when the classic rock behemoths unveil a limited engagement in Las Vegas.

The shows, which begin May 13, represent a do-over for the band. A spate of dates in February 2020 was terminated after a couple of performances when singer/guitarist Tom Johnston was felled by an illness he now believes was an early bout of COVID-19.

The Doobie Brothers will commandeer the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for eight dates: May 13-14; 18; 20-21; 25 and 27-28. Tickets are on sale Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET via ticketmaster.com/DoobieBrothersVegas . Various pre-sales will be available Dec. 15-16.

Sting in Vegas: The British rock icon snags a residency

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2alYXH_0dLTJ4Aw00
The Doobie Brothers - from left, Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston, John McFee and Michael McDonald - are celebrating 50 years with a tour featuring McDonald. Clay Patrick McBride

In October, the band wrapped the first part of its 50th anniversary tour – rescheduled from 2020 – which featured the return of smoky-voiced singer/keyboardist Michael McDonald.

McDonald will join Johnston, guitarist Pat Simmons and guitarist/multi-instrumentalist John McFee for the Las Vegas dates.

Johnston and McDonald spoke to USA TODAY in separate interviews to share their anticipation about being stationed in the vibrant entertainment city for a couple of weeks.

Q: What are you looking forward to about playing in Las Vegas?

Michael McDonald: I’m kind of excited about it because we’re making some adjustments as we go. (Keyboardist) Bill Payne won’t be with us (next year) because of his commitments with Little Feat, and nobody is sadder than me about that. So I’m readjusting my keyboard position. (Vegas) will be fun, anyway, but it's also a chance to get a jump on whatever changes I need to bring to the summer dates.

Q: This is a “limited engagement,” rather than a full-fledged residency. Would you ever consider doing something more long-term?

Tom Johnston: I don’t know about a few months anywhere, but that’s just me. That’s a long time to be in one place, like country artists in Branson, Missouri. I like to travel. I like the idea of being in a different town every night. You see a lot more people that way, and I like to travel internationally, though all of that has a big question mark on it right now.

Q: Do you like Vegas in general?

Johnston: It’s a neat place. I don’t go to Vegas a lot on my own, but I don’t go many places! But there are a lot of a great shows there.

McDonald: I never disliked Vegas, but I never really felt it was a place we would spend a lot of time. When I was playing clubs in L.A., a lot of those guys would go to Vegas and play in the lounges there to get a good-paying gig. In many cases back then, the hotels would comp you on everything. If you went anywhere in town, even a coffee shop on the Strip, if they knew you were working, you'd get the receipt and the hotel would comp your meal.

Q: So not really a gambler?

Johnston: (Laughs) We used to gamble on the plane in the ‘70s, fooling around on the floor with a deck of cards, but that’s about it.

McDonald: No, not at all. I find that anything that has the slightest potential for addiction is not something I should be doing. I could get addicted to chocolate milk.

More residencies: Usher talks playing the Las Vegas Strip

Q: These shows tend to be condensed to get people back onto the casino floor. You have a catalog that is not easily condensed.  What do you think you will you do, set-wise?

Johnston: That’s a very good question. I’ll have to think about that and figure out how to pare down the length of the set. It’s been great being back on the road. This tour was beyond-my-dreams successful. Not only were the shows packed every night, but to have Michael with us and the crowd responding to songs form all eras…especially after that year that went nowhere. We’re also playing new music off the most recent release ("Liberté"), so we’ll probably play a couple of additional (new) songs plus what we were doing on the road.

Q: You have these Vegas concerts in May and then the rest of the tour and some makeup dates in June. What does the rest of 2022 look like for the band?

Johnston: Assuming everything goes OK in the medical end of the world, we’re booked all the way through the fall – and with Michael.

Q: Michael, what has being back with The Doobie Brothers meant to you?

McDonald: It’s that sensation that it feels so natural; it doesn’t feel like it's much different than it ever was. Our friendships have always existed, so it’s almost like we’ve always been doing it. But on the other hand, we’ve grown because of it. When you spend the better part of a month together at any given time, we’ve been able to sit around and reminisce about a lot of stuff. I was talking to John (McFee) about how at our age, playing these venues still and getting to go out and tour like this, that’s something we don’t take for granted.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Doobie Brothers add Las Vegas dates to anniversary tour: 'We don't take it for granted'

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
metalinjection

DAVID LEE ROTH Adds Dates To Farewell Las Vegas Residency

Longtime Van Halen vocalist David Lee Roth recently announced his retirement from music with a handful of shows at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV. Roth has now added a few extra dates to the residency because he "had no idea how many of you wanted to pay to see me go." The entirety of the dates are as follows:
MUSIC
vegasnews.com

John Legend Announces 24-Date Las Vegas Residency

John Legend is bringing some love to Las Vegas. The critically acclaimed singer-songwriter took to Twitter Monday morning to announce a residency called Love at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino starting in April. 12-time Grammy Award-winner, multiplatinum artist will perform 24 shows between April 22 and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WDBO

Carlos Santana cancels concert dates in Las Vegas due to heart scare

LAS VEGAS — Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana canceled his December residency dates in Las Vegas after an “unscheduled heart procedure,” the entertainer said in a video message released Wednesday,. Santana, 74, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 with other members of his group,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wvli927.com

The Doobie Brothers Roll Out Las Vegas Run For May

The Doobie Brothers have just rolled out an eight-night Las Vegas run for next May. The band, which is in the midst of its 50th anniversary tour with the legendary Michael McDonald back on board, will play “Sin City's” Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on May 13th, 14th, 18th, 20th, 21st, 25th, 27th, and 28th. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17th at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET via ticketmaster.com/DoobieBrothersVegas.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
State
Missouri State
hennemusic.com

Rock News Artist Of The Year No. 9: THE DOOBIE BROTHERS

As part of the 2021 hennemusic Rock News Awards, the daily news site is counting down the Top 10 Rock News Artists of the past year. Finalists for the 12th annual hennemusic Rock News Awards are chosen by readers: the Rock News Story Of The Year is determined by page views, while the Rock News Artist Of The Year is based on the combined total page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months.
MUSIC
kolafm.com

Doobies in Vegas | Vic Slick |

Legendary group The Doobie Brothers will resume the 50th anniversary tour in Las Vegas featuring former original member Michael McDonald. The tour was postponed in February of 2020, when one of the members fell ill, possibly Covid. The group is back for eight dates in May 2022 at the Zappos Theater Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. Tickets go on sale December 17th (12.17.21).
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcfee
Person
Michael Mcdonald
Person
Patrick Simmons
963kklz.com

WIN Tickets To See The Doobie Brothers!

If you listen to the music closely, you can hear the Doobie Brothers coming to Las Vegas! We want to send you to see The Doobie Brothers Residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. Don’t miss them perform rock classics like What A Fool Believes, Long Train Runnin’, Listen to the Music, and so much more! Tickets go on sale December 17, but 96.3 KKLZ has your change to win tickets now with The Mike & Carla Morning show.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Haim kicking off tour with Las Vegas show on April 24

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Haim, the Southern California-based band of three sisters, have announced their North American tour "One More Haim" with a Las Vegas performance. The band will kick off the 27-date tour in Las Vegas on April 24 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan. The tour is in support of their latest album "Women in Music Pt. III."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Jack White bringing his tour to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rock artist Jack White is bringing his latest tour to Las Vegas. White perform at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan on May 29, 2022, as part of his The Supply Chain Issues Tour. It will will be one of White's first shows in 4 years and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zappos Theater#Hotels#The Doobie Brothers#British
nowdecatur.com

Keith Urban Announces 2022 World Tour, Adds Vegas Dates

After a two-year wait due to Covid, Keith Urban has announced his The Speed of Now World Tour set for summer of 2022. This will be Keith's first World Tour in four years, with 50 dates added to the previously announced concerts in Australia, Germany, Netherlands and the U.K. Ingrid Andress will join Keith on the North American leg of the tour which opens on June 17th in Tampa, FL. He made the official announcement via social media yesterday (Wednesday, December 1st).
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Adds Six New Dates to Her Las Vegas Residency

Carrie Underwood has added six additional shows to her Las Vegas residency, after stunning fans with a sold-out opening night that did not disappoint. Underwood kicked off her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency at the brand-new Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas on Wednesday night (Dec. 1), marking both the start of her first-ever residency and the opening night of the new venue. Underwood played to a capacity crowd at the 5,000-seat, state-of-the-art venue, presenting a show that juxtaposed her catalog of hits from across the last 15 years with dancers, aerialists, a virtual orchestra and more, and the demand for future dates is so high that she has announced an additional run of dates for May of 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
themusicuniverse.com

TWICE adds additional US tour dates

Global K-Pop superstars TWICE have announced two additional shows on their upcoming 4th World Tour III: Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 15th at The Forum, and New York on Sunday, February 27th at UBS Arena. The additional shows follow a high demand for tickets, selling our all five US tour stops just hours after on sale. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 17th at 3 pm local time via Ticketmaster.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Wide Open Country

‘One of My Heroes’: George Strait Mourns The Death of Mexican Singer Vicente Fernández

Tragedy struck many Mariachi fans after learning of the passing of Mexican icon Vicente Fernández. The King of Rancheras, also known as Don Chente, died at the age of 81 in a hospital in Guadalajara. Through his Instagram, his team posted a message reading, "Rest in Peace Mr. Vicente Fernández. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 a.m."
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

318K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy