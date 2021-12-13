ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Korean studies grows at the University of Iowa with research hub serving the Midwest

By Paris Barraza, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 3 days ago

When Hyaeweol Choi joined the University of Iowa faculty in 2018, she saw an opportunity to bring together scholars whose disciplines related to Korean studies.

What emerged was something that would serve scholars beyond UI.

The Korean Studies Research Network , or KoRN — an acronym fit for Iowa — is a research hub where students throughout the Midwest can learn about a nation whose influence is growing significantly, through seminars, speaker series and workshops.

Choi is the C. Maxwell and Elizabeth M. Stanley Family and Korea Foundation Chair in Korean Studies. The Korea Foundation is an organization that promotes that nation globally.

In creating KoRN, Choi felt that Iowa could play a leadership role in the Midwest, specifically in states like Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Missouri that do not have a separate research institute for Korean studies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzCyC_0dLTJ1Wl00

“Whatever resources we have, we could share those resources for the best maximum result,” Choi said.

Choi also felt a duty to foster the next generation of scholars.

KoRN, she said, is targeting Korean researchers — postdoctoral fellows, assistant professors, graduate students — who will lead the field in years to come. Ideally, these younger scholars will be able to interact with senior scholars like Choi through KoRN for feedback on their research and network among each other.

It’s also to facilitate mentorship opportunities to the younger generation, Choi said, on how to navigate a professional world that is increasingly “competitive” and “rigorous.”

KoRN’s collaborative spirit extends elsewhere.

Asian studies, including Korean studies, Choi said, is an interdisciplinary field, covering history, literature, gender studies, political science — practically anything within humanities and social sciences.

Choi has designed KoRN to foster collaboration across disciplines different from one another.

“It seems to me any in-depth study requires a wider range of perspectives in order to offer one nuanced and complex picture of the phenomenon,” she said. “That's the reason why this interdisciplinary research is growing rapidly.”

More: Meet University of Iowa student Dylan Harvey, who is running for House District 89 in 2022

How the Korean Studies Research Network was created at Iowa

When Choi arrived at UI, she noticed there were faculty involved in Korean studies, but they were spread out in different departments.

Choi initially wanted to find a way for scholars at UI to present monthly seminars related to Korea for feedback.

But Choi, who has a working relationship with the Korea Foundation — which is also one of the major funding agencies in the development of Korean studies globally, she said — had a chance to speak with one of its representatives.

Choi’s proposal of KoRN, not as something solely serving UI but reaching other universities in the Midwest, was an idea the Korea Foundation supported, giving her the initial funding that supported the research network’s activities this year.

Though KoRN was officially established in 2019, it wasn't until November of this year that the research network hosted its inaugural conference.

The virtual, two-day event featured speakers from Midwestern universities, all presenting on topics related to Korea.

The goal for future conferences, ideally both in person and virtual, is to bring the “latest cutting-edge research to the wider community,” Choi said.

Before the Korea Foundation funding, UI International Programs was an early supporter of Choi’s plans.

Through a grant from International Programs, Choi was officially able to launch KoRN with a monthly seminar series in December 2019 presented by students or professors from UI.

International Programs is a sponsor of KoRN, according to Russell Ganim, associate provost and dean of International Programs.

KoRN is the first of its kind at UI, a “formal mechanism” that Ganim said brings people together and promotes Korean-related research, as opposed to the previous “loose assemblage of colleagues” from Korea who’d gather occasionally and discuss their interdisciplinary interests.

“The Korean (Studies) Research Network and the conferences and lectures that it sponsors do provide an outlet for early career scholars, graduate students, postdocs to present their research, and this is invaluable in terms of their professional development,” Ganim said.

Ganim has visited the Korea Foundation multiple times to explain how programming at the University of Iowa is being built to make the university a “hub” for Korean studies within the region.

It’s something the Korea Foundation has been receptive to, Ganim said, and willing to support.

Ganim began at UI as a director of the Division of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures in 2011.

“I saw a real opportunity to develop Korean language and Korean studies along with it,” he said.

Interest in Korean Studies grows at UI alongside interest in Korean pop culture like BTS

When it comes to the study of a geographical or cultural region, Ganim said language is a key building block.

Enter professor and Korean Program Coordinator Sang-Seok Yoon, who Ganim credits as “a real force behind the growth in Korean Studies” alongside Choi at UI. According to Ganim, Yoon increased enrollment in Korean language courses, worked with Korean student associations at UI and developed community-based courses at the UI King Sejong Institute .

A King Sejong Institute is sponsored by the Korean government, meant to promote the language and culture through classes. There are about 230 King Sejong Institutes globally , and, according to Yoon, fewer than 10 in America.

Free Korean language courses for the public, cooking classes and a series of lectures from faculty about Korean studies have all been offered through the institute.

Before Yoon came to UI, he said there were some Korean language courses offered by a graduate student who was finishing his doctorate. Those drew about 50 students a semester.

Many of the students, Yoon said, were Chinese.

Yoon came to UI in 2012 as a lecturer teaching Korean language courses. In that same year, a Korean pop song became an international sensation.

It was Psy’s “Gangnam Style,” featuring a dance that was equally popular.

Class enrollment grew, and Yoon said he had close to 100 students,offering two first-year Korean language courses and one second-year course. UI began offering a third-year Korean language course. Increasingly, Yoon said, his classes consisted of students from places other than China.

Ganim — interested in developing this Korean studies program — and Yoon went to Korea to facilitate an exchange program for UI students at the universities there.

Yoon said Ewha Womans University and Korea University have become the biggest partners for this programming.

In 2014, about 15 UI students in a study-abroad program had such positive experiences in Korea that, through word of mouth, interest grew on campus, Yoon said.

The challenge, as Yoon experienced, was that the growth in students taking Korean language courses outpaced the number of faculty teaching them.

Currently, Yoon and another full-time lecturer teach Korean language courses at UI.

Yoon also saw a growth in a specific demographic among his students that coincided with the stardom of Korean boy bands like BTS.

“As (Korean boy bands) became more and more popular in America, we have had more female American students who are interested in this Korean language (courses), and not just language,” he said. “So maybe they started learning Korean with the interest of those stars, but many of them got interested in other areas of the Korean studies.”

The interest in Korea, Yoon said, is more “serious” now.

What began with a summer program in Korea has grown into some students staying for a semester or a year. There are UI students who intend on teaching English in Korea, with some already doing so.

In addition, Yoon and Ganim were able to establish a Korean studies minor in 2016. Each year, Yoon said, there are about 40 UI students minoring in Korean studies.

More: 'This genre is really magical': University of Iowa professor's festival combines dance and film

Research and scholars can provide more nuanced understandings of Korea

While Yoon started teaching at UI at the same time “Gangnam Style” topped music charts, the next decade would see other huge hits from Korea, like the Oscar-winning movie “Parasite” in 2019, a rise in K-pop with groups like Blackpink and BTS, and most recently the hit TV show, “Squid Game.”

All of this has emerged out of the Korean wave, or Hallyu — the increase in popularity of South Korean pop culture .

Choi said that what we are experiencing has much deeper historical roots.

“How come (the) Korean culture become a kind of global juggernaut?” Choi said.

It’s not a sudden phenomenon, she answered.

According to Choi, that’s where research and in-depth understanding can enlighten the general public.

“I just wanted to create this mutually beneficial, collaborative, but also deeply caring community, (an) intellectual and cultural community,” Choi said.

To get involved with the Korean Studies Research Network, visit its website or contact Choi at hyaeweol-choi@uiowa.edu to be put on an email list.

Paris Barraza covers entertainment, lifestyle and arts at the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Reach her at PBarraza@press-citizen.com or (319) 519-9731. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Korean studies grows at the University of Iowa with research hub serving the Midwest

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
Insider

Overwhelmed and 'heartbroken' Minnesota doctors took out a full-page newspaper ad to beg people to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Doctors in Minnesota pleaded in a full-page newspaper ad for people to get vaccinated. Executives from nine healthcare systems signed the letter, which was published in the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The doctors detailed how their ERs were "overfilled," encouraging people to get vaccinated. Overworked doctors reaching their breaking point in...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa City, IA
Government
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
Iowa City, IA
Education
City
Iowa City, IA
State
Illinois State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
Henry County Daily Herald

Cornell University reports more than 900 Covid-19 cases this week. Many are Omicron variant cases in fully vaccinated students

Cornell University reported 903 cases of Covid-19 among students between December 7-13, and a "very high percentage" of them are Omicron variant cases in fully vaccinated individuals, according to university officials. The school's Covid-19 dashboard was updated late Tuesday afternoon, accounting for the jump in case numbers reported. "Virtually every...
COLLEGES
Rolling Stone

Fox News Doctor Says America Should Just ‘Move Forward’ and Let Omicron ‘Circulate’

Covid-19 has now killed over 800,000 people in the United States. The nation crossed the threshold earlier this week, just in time for a Fox News medical corresponded to suggest America should do away with mandates and go ahead and let the new variant of the disease, Omicron, “circulate.” “We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, said Wednesday on Fox News. Saphier included the caveat that she is basing her conclusions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean Studies#Korea University#The University Of Iowa#Ui#Korea Foundation Chair#The Korea Foundation#Asian
techstartups.com

Elon Musk to pay over $15,000,000,000 in taxes this year, the most in American history

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, is about to pay the largest taxes in American history. So, where does the $15 billion figure come from? On November 6, Elon Musk launched a Twitter poll asking millions of his fans if he should sell 10% of his stake in Tesla to pay billions in tax liability. About 24 hours later, 58% of Twitter poll respondents said Musk should sell 10% of his Tesla stock. Musk abided by the results and started selling millions of Tesla stocks.
INCOME TAX
northerniowan.com

Bigger budget, fewer students at the University of Northern Iowa

Editor’s note: Glenn Gray is a tenured university administrator with over 35 years of experience in higher education, including 19 years of service as a chief housing officer. This article was originally published in The Courier Sept. 28, 2021. Vanessa Miller’s Sept. 16 article in The Gazette informs Iowa taxpayers...
COLLEGES
stanford.edu

A former congressional intern explores ways to serve

This story is the third in a series of profiles on Stanford’s 2021-22 transfer students. The unique cohort of 60+ undergraduates, who range in age from 18 to 51, brings a multitude of perspectives and life experiences to campus. As the son of immigrants from Mexico, Kyle Becerra was drawn...
STANFORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
104.5 KDAT

Florida TV Station Trolls Iowa/Midwest with Social Media Post

Have you ever been to Florida in the winter? It's heaven, right? Palm trees, beaches, and sunshine. It is, in a word, perfect. Well, the weather anyway. Some of the stories you hear about the people of Florida, that's a different story. For me, it's a tradition to go to Florida at least once a year.
INTERNET
kiwaradio.com

Economist Is Not Optimistic About Outlook For Iowa & Midwest In 2022

Omaha, Nebraska — After another year filled with supply chain troubles and global health concerns, the economic outlook for 2022 in Iowa and for the Midwest isn’t rosy, according to Creighton University economist Ernie Goss. The monthly Creighton survey of supply managers in Iowa and eight other states in the...
IOWA STATE
WCIA

Omicron is milder but better at evading vaccines, data indicate

The omicron variant appears to cause less severe disease than previous versions of the coronavirus, and the Pfizer vaccine seems to offer less defense against infection from it but still good protection from hospitalization, according to an analysis of data from South Africa, where the new variant is driving a surge in infections.
HEALTH
bridgemi.com

For booming Grand Rapids, a larger ambition: Midwest technology hub

Business growth in the Grand Rapids region has taken deliberate paths for decades, from development of downtown attractions that fueled nightlife to creation of the “Medical Mile” area filled with medical research and care facilities. Now the area has a new economic goal: To become the Midwest’s leading...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Iowa State Daily

Iowa State researchers contribute to nationwide organic corn study

An Iowa State research team is working on developing new genetic lines to improve the efficiency and genetics in organic corn production. Thomas Lübberstedt, who holds a doctorate in biology and is K.J. Frey Chair in Agronomy at Iowa State, Paul Scott, assistant professor in the agronomy department and researcher for the USDA and a handful of both undergraduate and graduate students have joined together in a multi-institutional project called the U.S. Department of Agriculture Organic Agricultural Research and Extension Initiative (OREI) to develop new and improved seed varieties that are suited for organic agriculture.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

US COVID death toll surpasses 800,000

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 800,000 on Tuesday, a once-unimaginable figure seen as doubly tragic, given that more than 200,000 of those lives were lost after the vaccine became available practically for the asking last spring. The number of deaths, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the population of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Scientific American

The Risk of Vaccinated COVID Transmission Is Not Low

My two-year-old tested positive for COVID last month. My mind-numbing and costly project to keep him uninfected prior to his vaccinations had proven an abject failure. I was angry—and surprised. During the time he was likely infected, he had only been around vaccinated people when indoors. Although we know...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iowa City Press-Citizen

Iowa City Press-Citizen

84
Followers
68
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Press-Citizen is the number one source for Iowa City breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://press-citizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy