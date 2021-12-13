ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

VIP: Five things to watch during early signing period week

By Jeremy Werner
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illini still are looking to add...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

USC loses four-star running back to NCAA Transfer Portal

USC running back Kenan Christon has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz confirmed Tuesday night. Formerly a four-star recruit, Christon was the No. 30 running back in the 2019 class, via the On3 Consensus, and the San Diego native was the No. 49 overall prospect in California. A two-sport athlete, Christon was both a running back on the football team and a sprinter on the track team — he was part of a Pac-12 Championship sprint relay quartet last season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Travis Hunter's flip to Jackson State draws analysis from Florida State alum Bryant McFadden

Travis Hunter flipped from Florida State to Jackson State in a stunning National Signing Day move. The No. 1 overall recruit in the 247Sports Composite rankings is going to play for Deion Sanders, himself a Florida State alum and Pro Football Hall of Famer. CBS Sports HQ’s Bryant McFadden kept it blunt why Hunter was flipping: putting Jackson State, an HBCU, on the national stage.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Todd McShay predicts every first-round selection

The first 2022 NFL Mock Draft is out from Todd McShay and you can expect teams tanking for talent to get immediate help along the defensive front. Heisman finalist Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who announced he is skipping the Alamo Bowl to begin draft preparation, could be the first players off the board according to McShay, whose top-player list looks similar to Mel Kiper Jr.'s.
NFL
247Sports

National Signing Day: Why Jimbo Fisher prefers 5-star Conner Weigman over Quinn Ewers as Texas A&M football QB

No disrespect to recent Texas signee and 2021 No. 1 overall recruit Quinn Ewers, but Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Wednesday his staff chose to stick with 2022 Aggies signee and fellow five-star signal-caller Conner Weigman at the position because of his intangibles and knack for making those around him better. Weigman is the No. 19 player overall in the 2022 cycle per the 247Sports Composite and is ranked as the second-best quarterback and seventh-best player from Texas.
NFL
FanSided

College recruiting: National Signing Day winners and losers

Here are the biggest winners and losers from National Signing Day in college football. College football fans got to celebrate what was another fantastic National Signing Day. While it is technically Early Signing Day, the bulk of the top high school players will sign their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Though other top players can still commit and sign their NLIs over the next few months, these recruiting classes will be closed to finished products with Christmas rapidly approaching. Some winners, and some losers, are more obvious than others.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Montgomery Advertiser

Auburn football's 2022 recruiting rankings during 2022 early signing period

Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin's first recruiting class he's had a calendar year to build for the Tigers has a chance to top the group he pieced together after he was hired last December. Auburn's class of 2022 rose to No. 21, and No. 9 in the SEC, before the early national signing period opened Wednesday. There are four main reasons: JaDarian Rhym, Austin Ausberry, JUCO product Marquise Gilbert and Enyce Slesge. ...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

National Signing Day: Miami coach Mario Cristobal brings recruiting buzz back to South Florida, analyst says

Entering the Early Signing Period, new Miami head football coach Mario Cristobal has ground to make up in short order at the bottom of the ACC. But previous long-lasting relationships with prep coaches in South Florida will pay dividends in the future even if it does not happen this cycle, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins says.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

FAU early signing day highlights and wrap up

The Florida Atlantic Owls have finished the early signing period and technically added 13 players as part of the class. The 13 prospects are a mixed bag of transfers, junior college, and high school prospects from this year and those who gray shirted in last year's class. With over 75 percent of the current roster still having three or more years of eligibility and lack of production from the 2018 and 2019 recruiting class, Willie Taggart and his staff needed to focus on players who can enroll in January and make an impact right away.
NFL
247Sports

Georgia football: Jahmile Addae rises to No. 2 in recruiter rankings after signing day

The addition of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star Marvin Jones Jr. to Georgia's 2022 class on National Signing Day wasn’t just significant for the Dawgs, it was also big for the coach listed as the primary recruiter - Jahmile Addae. Addae began the day No. 4 overall in the 247Sports Recruiter rankings but by day's end, he was sitting at No. 2 overall.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

National Signing Day: Florida State coach Mike Norvell posts message after losing top recruit Travis Hunter

Florida State coach Mike Norvell is at the center of one of the most unprecedented moments in college football recruiting history — and not in a way he would hope. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings, flipped his commitment from the Seminoles to FCS Jackson State during the first portion of the early signing period.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Nation's top recruit shakes up college football's pecking order and 'haves' are not happy

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Travis Hunter, the nation's top football prospect in the 2022 class flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State, which is coached by Deion Sanders, on Wednesday's Signing Day. As Fitz explains, this move shook college football and it was initially reported that Hunter had signed a $1.5 million Name Image and Likeness deal with Barstool Sports, which offers Sanders' podcast on its network. However, both Barstool and Jackson are denying a deal is in place. This is frightening for college football's "haves" because now they can lose an elite five-star player to an HBCU but Fitz loves this.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

38K+
Followers
274K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy