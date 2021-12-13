The Daily Money: Diabetics pay steep prices for insulin; will Congress step in to help?

Good morning, Daily Money readers. Jayme Deerwester back with you this Monday.

In 1921, Canadian scientist Frederick Banting discovered insulin and later sold the patent to the University of Toronto for $1 declaring that the life-saving drug did not belong to him, "It belongs to the world."

Now, 100 years later, the 8.4 million diabetics in the U.S. who rely on insulin pay an exorbitant amount of money for a drug that supposedly belongs to them. Between 2014 and 2018, the average price jumped 40%, causing families to shell out hundreds of dollars a month, even with good insurance. And when they can't make ends meet any other way, they ration their medication, often ending up in the hospital because they could only afford a fraction of the insulin they were supposed to use that month. New legislation could change that by capping the price on insulin.

💡 INSIGHT OF THE DAY: The Federal Reserve is due to begin two days of meetings Tuesday, possibly signaling the arrival of interest-rate hikes in an effort to tamp down inflation. The central bank is likely to announce that it will more rapidly reduce the amount of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities it has been buying to hold down long-term interest rates, economists say. The Fed has kept its key short-term rate near zero since the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a deep recession in March 2020.

Other stories you won't want to miss:

Minute Maid recall. Threat of foreign metal objects reported in three different drinks.

All I want for lunch is the Mariah menu. Tuesday kicks off 12 days of free food at McDonald's.

Social Security changes are coming in 2022. Here are the four biggest updates you need to know about.

Want to stream the new "Matrix" movie on the cheap ? New HBO Max subscribers who sign up before Dec. 22 get a special deal and swag.

Tesla and Mercedes vehicles allow gaming while driving. Mercedes issued a recall. Tesla has not.

MOOD MUSIC: My favorite Billie Eilish number from this weekend's episode of "Saturday Night Live" wasn't one of the two she performed live. It was actually her cover – at least I think it was hers – of the Smiths' " Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want ." The plaintive tune served as the musical accompaniment for " Lonely Christmas ," in which the singer plays a teen who uses a notepad to invite the lonely elderly woman (Kate McKinnon) in the next building to join her family for Christmas dinner. Talk about no good deed goes unpunished.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Daily Money: Diabetics pay steep prices for insulin; will Congress step in to help?