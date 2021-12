The ‘Harry Potter’ franchise never dies. Here’s everything to know about the new and upcoming projects that are expanding the world of Hogwarts. While the main Harry Potter films have come and gone, the magical franchise truly is just getting started. Author J.K. Rowling conceived the story of a young boy (that being Harry, of course) combating evil forces as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizadry in her seven fantasy novels, beginning with 1997’s Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone. The success of the books led to Warner Bros’ blockbuster film series that spanned from 2001 to 2011 and starred Daniel Radcliffe as Harry, alongside Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton, Robbie Coltrane, Alan Rickman, Maggie Smith, and more.

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO