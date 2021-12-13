ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Analysis: Bad NFL teams getting blown out is a common theme

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Josh Allen wouldn’t let Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cruise to a lopsided victory after the Buffalo Bills fell behind by 21 points at halftime.

Allen led an impressive comeback with his arm and legs to force overtime before Brady connected with Breshad Perriman for a 58-yard catch-and-run touchdown to .

Several other teams didn’t show Buffalo’s fight on Sunday. Most had less at stake.

Seven games were decided by 15 or more points, including five by at least 20.

Considering the teams on the losing end, it wasn’t a surprise.

The Lions (1-11-1), Jaguars (2-11), Texans (2-11), Jets (3-10) and Giants (4-9) were outscored 158-53. They’ll spend the final four weeks fighting for draft positioning, and on the wrong side of more routs.

“It’s going to flip,” Jets coach Robert Saleh promised after a to New Orleans. “This crappy part is part of the process, but at the same time it’s not discouraging by any sense of the imagination because we’ve got a lot of young guys getting a lot of good playing time. And I promise you they’re learning from all this.”

Jets fans can’t be blamed for being skeptical. New York will miss the playoffs for the 11th straight year and has had only one winning season in that span.

Coming off its first win of the season, Detroit stayed close for a half in Denver. The Broncos then pulled away for a .

“It just wasn’t good enough,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said.

They’ve been saying the same thing for decades in Detroit. The Lions haven’t won a playoff game since 1992.

The dysfunctional Jaguars at Tennessee following a report that rookie coach and his staff aren’t getting along. Jacksonville has just one winning season in the last 14 years yet has suffered more embarrassment under Meyer in only 13 games.

“It hasn’t exactly materialized the way I expected it to have, the experience of winning games,” said Meyer, a three-time national champion at Florida and Ohio State who has learned it’s not easy to win in the NFL.

The Texans fell to the Seahawks , their 23rd loss in 29 games. They couldn’t win with Deshaun Watson last year. They can’t win with him getting paid to sit out games this season.

Houston visits Jacksonville next week. The winner may be the real loser for dropping a spot in the draft order.

The Giants are one loss away from securing their fifth straight losing season and eighth in nine years after a loss to the Chargers. The biggest question in New York will be coach Joe Judge’s job security after only two seasons.

“I am the head coach and everything in this program reflects on me,” Judge said. “I will never shy away from that. I do not make any excuses and I do not hide from that either. I am not a finger pointer. I am not an excuse maker and I am never trying to deflect anything. In terms of the direction the program is going, there is a lot of things that I see week after week with our players and where we are going that I am encouraging all the way. Sometimes that is tough to see externally, but these are the key foundational pieces that are being put in place and we are making lots of progress going forward.”

Others may need a microscope to see the progress Judge is talking about.

The worst loss of the day belonged to Las Vegas. The Chiefs routed the Raiders for the second time in five games. Kansas City won this one . The Raiders (6-7) are clinging to playoff hopes, but they’ve lost five of six and aren’t going anywhere.

“I try my best to stay positive, but it sucks,” Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr said.

He could’ve been speaking on behalf of many players on the bad teams that were blown out.

___

AP Pro Football Writers Dennis Waszak and Mark Long contributed to this report.

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi and his work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/robmaaddi

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa mark relationship milestone on Thanksgiving

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breshad Perriman
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Derek Carr
The Independent

Gisele Bündchen reveals she’d been drinking wine before making infamous Super Bowl comment about Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen has reflected on the comments she made in defence of her husband Tom Brady after the Patriots’ loss to the Giants during Super Bowl XLVI.The supermodel, who’d been captured on camera telling a heckler after the game: “My husband cannot f***ing throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time,” discussed the circumstances surrounding the incident during the latest episode of ESPN+’s docuseries Man in the Arena.In the video, Bündchen recalled how she’d been watching the February 2012 game alongside Vince Wilfork’s wife, and that she’d been drinking wine to help her nerves.“That whole stadium was...
NFL
The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Derek Carr News

The Las Vegas Raiders are 6-7 and trying to stave off playoff elimination for as long as they can. But they may be going the rest of the way without veteran starting quarterback Derek Carr. According to CBS Sports Radio, the Raiders are considering benching Carr and giving backup Marcus...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Nfl Teams#Seahawks#American Football#Ap#The Buffalo Bills#Lions#Texans#Jets#Giants
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
FanSided

KC Chiefs work out former Cowboys running back

The Kansas City Chiefs look like they should be fairly confident in the first few layers of talent in the backfield, but general manager Brett Veach is always looking for further depth and potential prospects, which is why they recently hosted running back Brendan Knox for a free agent workout, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

When is Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders eligible for the NFL Draft?

Shedeur Sanders won the Jerry Rice Award this season. Jackson State University won the Southwestern Athletic Conference in 2021. Shedeur, JSU, and their head coach Deion Sanders won National Signing Day on Wednesday. With the news of No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter flipping his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State, the attention now shifts to how long we will see Sanders and Hunter on the same college football field together. When is Sanders — Hunter’s new quarterback — eligible for the NFL Draft?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
fox40jackson.com

Michele Tafoya’s NBC role changing after Kaepernick remarks on ‘The View’: report

Michele Tafoya will no longer be the sideline reporter for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” after this season, according to a report. NBC’s coverage of the upcoming Super Bowl in February is expected to be her final appearance on the sideline for the network, the New York Post reported. Her role afterward remained unclear.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Marvin Jones addresses reported exchange with Urban Meyer

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. opened up on Wednesday for the first time about his reported confrontation with head coach Urban Meyer. One of the key parts of a bombshell report about Meyer’s conduct as coach of the Jaguars was an alleged spat between Meyer and Jones. Jones objected to criticisms of the wide receiver group from Meyer, and the spat became so heated that Jones reportedly left the team facility and had to be coaxed back by assistant coaches.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dan Orlovsky’s Tweet About Urban Meyer Goes Viral

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has been blasted over the last couple of days amid reports of inner turmoil between Meyer, staff members and players. Countless analysts have called for Meyer, who is in his first year with the franchise, to be fired. On Monday afternoon, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky simultaneously called out Meyer while advocating for his former head coach.
NFL
Times Leader

Times Leader

6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy