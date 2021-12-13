Man in custody after trying to speed through San Ysidro Port of Entry, police say

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man is in federal custody Monday after a failed attempt to enter the United States by speeding through the San Ysidro Port of Entry, police said.

The man allegedly tried to drive a vehicle from Mexico through U.S. Customs and Border Protection screening lanes “at a high rate of speed” and rear-ended another car around 9:45 p.m., said Lt. Jud Campbell of the San Diego Police Department.

As the suspect tried to drive around the vehicle, a Border Patrol officer shot “multiple times” at the vehicle. The driver was not injured, police said.

No other information was released, including the name of the suspect. The Department of Homeland Security was investigating him for “illegal entry and assault,” according to reports.

The identity of the agent is also being withheld. SDPD did report that the officer is a long-time federal agent.

“It was a rough night,” said Manny Zepeda, who caught the incident unfolding on video.

Zepeda says his family took cover when they started to see officers take their guns out and go in the direction of the gunshots. He was with his three kids — all under the age of six — and wife.

“We were probably like three cars from crossing the border or getting to the booth, next thing you know, we started hearing gunshots ring out and there was multiple gunshots, probably like five to eight,” Zepeda said.

Ten other people, including Zepeda, were detained and questioned after recording the response from Border Patrol on video. Authorities confiscated the videos as evidence.

SDPD was investigating the incident.

FOX 5’s Misha DiBono contributed to this story.

