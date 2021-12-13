ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

India’s Grofers renames itself Blinkit with eye on faster deliveries

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 3 days ago

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian internet firm Grofers on Monday rebranded itself Blinkit as its CEO promised to speed up deliveries of everything from groceries to electronics in a burgeoning market dominated by Walmart’s Flipkart and Amazon’s local unit. The SoftBank-backed firm, which until now has...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
wincountry.com

Short-seller Muddy Waters takes aim at Chinese firm KE Holdings

(Reuters) – U.S. short-selling firm Muddy Waters said on Thursday it had acquired a short position in KE Holdings Inc, the biggest housing brokers in China, pushing its shares down as much as 10.9% premarket. The short seller questioned the value of the company’s transaction volumes, store count and...
MARKETS
wincountry.com

Exclusive-Facebook to win conditional EU nod for Kustomer buy, sources say

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Facebook is set to gain EU antitrust approval for its acquisition of Kustomer after offering remedies that allow rival products to function with those of the U.S. customer service startup, people familiar with the matter said. A buying spree of startups by big companies has triggered concerns on...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mukesh Ambani
wincountry.com

Chip materials supplier Entegris to buy rival CMC in $6.5 billion deal

(Reuters) -Entegris Inc, a supplier of semiconductor materials, said on Wednesday it would buy smaller rival CMC Materials in a deal valued at $6.5 billion, as it looks to build scale amid an unprecedented global chip shortage. Semiconductor-related businesses have been consolidating, with companies looking to scale up to invest...
BUSINESS
Reuters

India's Reliance eyes first oil cargo from UAE trade arm in Dec -source

* To receive first Das cargo from trading arm in Dec - source. * Snaps up 4 mln bbls of Das crude for Feb-loading - sources. NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world’s biggest refining complex at Jamnagar in Western India, aims to get the first cargo of oil from its new Abu Dhabi-based trading unit in December, a source familiar with the matter said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Motorola launches Moto G51 5G in India with faster charging

Washington [US], December 10 (ANI): Motorola had launched the Moto G31 last week in India, and today the company has introduced one more G series smartphone, the Moto G51 5G. According to GSM Arena, the Motorola Moto G51 5G was announced earlier last month as the world's first Snapdragon 480 Plus-powered smartphone, and it's also the first smartphone in India to have the Snapdragon 480 chip at the helm.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Softbank#Food Drink#Reuters#Indian#Ey#Tiger Global#Zomato
Forbes

Software Ate The World. Now It’s Eating Itself

Software companies have been the beating heart of the economy basically since the invention of the internet, but few moments in the group's history were as meaningful as the past 18 months. Any business that wanted to operate during the global quarantine needed robust remote-work capabilities, stretching from video conferencing to security, to off-site data management, etc. Adapt or die. Businesses adapted.
SOFTWARE
verdictfoodservice.com

India’s food delivery platform Swiggy plans $700m investment in Instamart

Indian food delivery platform Swiggy is reportedly planning to invest $700m (Rs52.5bn) in Instamart, its instant grocery delivery service, with the objective of bolstering its non-food delivery categories. Established last year in Gurgaon and Bengaluru cities, Swiggy’s Instamart is currently operating across some of the major Indian cities, including Ahmedabad,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MarketWatch

Cloud-based internet of things company Samsara shares jump 8% in trading debut

Shares of Samsara Inc. , a cloud-based internet of things company, jumped 8% in their trading debut Wednesday, after its initial public offering priced at $23, the upper end of its proposed price range. The company sold 35 million shares to raise $805 million a valuation of $11.5 billion. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "IOT." Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Allen & Co. were lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Founded in 2015, Samsara IOT offers a cloud-based platform that allows businesses to use Internet-of-Things connected devices that can range from video cameras to data-collecting equipment to help run operations. The company estimates a total addressable market of about $54.6 billion by the end of 2021, and $96.9 billion by the end of 2024. The Renaissance IPO ETF has fallen 13% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 23%. For more on Samsara,
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
albuquerquenews.net

India Tests Drone Deliveries for COVID-19 Vaccines in Remote Jammu

SRINAGAR, INDIA - As the world races to vaccinate billions more people against COVID-19 while the virus' new omicron variant spreads, India is testing using drones to deliver vaccines to people in mountainous Jammu and Kashmir, where more than 70% of the population lives in rural areas. It typically takes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy