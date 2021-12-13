ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clairton, PA

Officers Search For Guns, Drugs At Clairton Education Center

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Many local schools have been locked down and required increased security this year in the face of threats and violent incidents. Monday, police dogs searched school buildings in Clairton in what was called a “soft lockdown” following the arrests of two teenagers with guns last...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

