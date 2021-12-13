Officers Search For Guns, Drugs At Clairton Education Center

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was found after a domestic dispute outside an elementary school in Fayette County with a flare gun he told police he used as a weapon. Police said they were called to Clark Elementary School Monday for a reported domestic dispute involving weapons. A woman told police she got into an argument with Alfonzo Pratt when she was dropping her children off at school. The woman told police Pratt said he was going to put her head through the car window, so she and her children got inside and called police. An officer patted down Pratt and found a loaded flare gun and two additional live rounds on him, the criminal complaint said. He said he used the flare gun for protection, instead of what it was designed to do, police said. A plastic bag with 7 grams of suspected marijuana also fell out of Pratt’s shoe during a search, according to the criminal complaint. Pratt is facing weapons and drug charges as well as a count of harassment.

FAYETTE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO