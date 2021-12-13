Apple TV Plus Orders First Russian-Language Original ‘Container,’ Starring ‘The Bourne Supremacy’s’ Oksana Akinshina (EXCLUSIVE)
Apple TV Plus has ordered its first Russian-language original series, “Container,” Variety can exclusively reveal. The series, which comes via a co-production deal with subscription-based streaming service START, is a thriller starring “The Bourne Supremacy’s” Oksana Akinshina alongside Russian screen stars Filipp Yankovskiy (“The Three Musketeers”), Marusya Fomina (“Gold Diggers”) and...www.sfgate.com
Comments / 0