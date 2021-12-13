Apple TV Plus Orders First Russian-Language Original ‘Container,’ Starring ‘The Bourne Supremacy’s’ Oksana Akinshina (EXCLUSIVE)

There are as many different ways to make a great show as there are great shows. But the best shows of 2021 (at least, the best shows of 2021 according to this critic) tended to have two things in common. First, nearly all of them were streaming originals, many from services that launched at the height of the streaming wars last year. Sorry, conventional TV networks. Second, many were defined by their love for the communities they were depicting, whether those communities were a sleepy island plagued by supernatural happenings or a run-down reservation home to teens with California dreams. (Though...

TV SERIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO