New court documents reveal that Kim Kardashian has taken a big step towards officially ending her marriage to estranged husband Kanye West. The reality star filed papers with the court last week requesting to be made legally single after first filing for divorce back in February, requesting that they deal with matters of child custody and property division separately from their marital status. The filing, obtained by People, claims that, “[Kardashian] has been attempting to settle this manner since she filed her Petition for Dissolution of Marriage in February 2021. [Kardashian] and her counsel have reached out to [West] and his counsel several times in an attempt to move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution. [West] has been non-responsive.” Kardashian’s requests came to light just days after West pleaded for her to come back to him during the Free Larry Hoover concert he mounted with Drake last week.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO