Lafayette County, WI

Darlington man arrested for fourth OWI after crash

By Kyle Jones
 3 days ago
FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Wis. – Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man early Sunday after a crash.

Officials said the man was traveling east on County Highway F just after midnight when he lost control of his vehicle.

Blanchardville Fire and EMS responded to the crash.

The man was uninjured.

The 31-year-old was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating while revoked, and failing to install an ignition interlock.

The man has three prior OWI convictions.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man, but no formal charges have been filed.

