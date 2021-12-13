BOOM ALERT: Aberdeen Proving Ground to conduct testing on Monday

ABERDEEN, MD—Loud noise alert!

Aberdeen Proving Ground officials have announced that the base will conduct testing on Monday.

The base will be testing from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Noises may be heard in some areas off the installation.

These operations are not hazardous to residents in surrounding communities and are “integral to ensuring continued readiness of service members,” according to APG.

Residents with questions regarding testing at Aberdeen Proving Ground is encouraged to contact the installation at 410-278-4415.

