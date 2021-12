“Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog” earned the most 2022 Golden Globe Award nominations across film categories, and “Succession” led the way on TV. Nominees for next year’s Golden Globes came out early Monday morning. Rapper Snoop Dogg read off the names live from the Beverly Hilton, the fancy hotel where the awards show would normally take place — if not for an ongoing entertainment-industry boycott, that is. After an expose revealed zero Black voting members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is the organization that puts on the Golden Globe Awards, more than 100 entertain-industry publicists came together to protest the HFPA and its flagship awards show.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO