Bollinger Shipyards delivers ocean transport barge to General Dynamics

Bollinger Shipyards has delivered the Ocean Transport Barge Holland to General Dynamics-Electric Boat’s Groton Shipyard.

The Holland will support the construction and maintenance of the United States Navy's Columbia Class Ballistic Missile Submarines and Virginia Class Fast Attack Submarines. General Dynamics-Electric Boat is the prime contractor on the design and build of the Columbia Class submarine, which will replace the aging Ohio Class Ballistic Missile Submarines and is a top strategic defense priority for the United States.

Bollinger President & CEO Ben Bordelon said Bollinger is proud to partner with General Dynamics-Electric Boat in support of the U.S. Navy and one of the top strategic priorities of our nation.

“Being able to deliver OTB Holland on time and on budget is a testament to the strength, commitment and resilience of the men and women of the Bollinger workforce, especially following the significant damage sustained to our shipyards and communities following Hurricane Ida earlier this year," Bordelon said in a news release. "Bollinger looks forward to continuing to help meet the expanding needs of the United States Navy and supporting efforts to modernize our nation’s fleet.”

Kevin Graney, president of General Dynamics-Electric Boat, said his company is happy to welcome Holland to her new home in the Groton shipyard

“Our fellow shipbuilders at Bollinger have delivered a terrific asset, on time and on budget," Graney said. "Holland will play an important role in the construction of the Columbia Class of submarines, which will carry nearly 70% of the nation’s nuclear arsenal.”

In November 2019, General Dynamics-Electric Boat selected Bollinger to construct the Holland, a 400 x 100-foot ocean transport barge. The concept and contract design was performed by the Bristol Harbor Group in Rhode Island, while Bollinger performed the detail design engineering at its Lockport facility and construction at the Bollinger Marine Fabrication facility in Amelia.

The Columbia Class is now being built at Electric Boat’s Quonset Point, R.I. manufacturing facility. Workers will construct and outfit Columbia modules at Quonset Point which will then be transported by the Holland barge to the company’s final test and assembly facility in Groton. The first Columbia module is expected to arrive in Groton in 2023.