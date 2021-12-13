ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Sheriff: East Texas business owner shoots, kills burglar; 2 other suspects still on the run

By Patrick Cunningham
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T9A0N_0dLTEycI00

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead after an East Texas business owner shot at a group of burglars last week, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

1 dead, 13 injured after shooting at Texas candlelight vigil

In the early-morning hours of Wednesday, December 8, deputies were called to a property in the 10200 block of U.S. HWY 190 north of Livingston.

When they arrived, they found the owner and a dead man at the property. The deceased was identified as 37-year-old Joshua Read, a Houston native.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the property owner confronted three men who were burglarizing his business. During the fight, Read was shot and the other two fled the scene.

The only description released by investigators was that one is possibly Hispanic while the other was wearing a white jacket. It’s unclear from the release if anything was taken.

Sheriff gives update after 10th grader arrested, charged with terroristic threat towards Winona High School

The case is still under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 3

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Marshall man arrested for October shooting

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man was arrested on Monday for allegedly taking part in a shooting back in October. 33-year-old Brian George was arrested for the incident that took place on Oct. 18 near Houston St. and Doty St. Police were dispatched after reports of gunfire coming from multiple vehicles. Residents reported property […]
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

UPDATE: Police release name of Lufkin woman who was killed after being struck by a car on Loop 287

(UPDATE) — Police have identified the victim that was killed in the auto-pedestrian accident that occurred Wednesday night. Her name was Nakishia Renee Samuel of Lufkin. She was 43 years old. LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Lufkin Police Officers responded Wednesday to a report of an auto-pedestrian accident at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Ellen Trout Drive […]
LUFKIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Livingston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Livingston, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas parents arrested for death of baby, feces found on walls with children locked in 103 degree room

MURCHISON, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas parents were arrested for the death of their toddler along with alleged abuse of their two other young children. 25-year-old Daniel Dennis and 23-year-old Erin Dennis were arrested at their home on Tuesday after their 18-month-old child was found dead. They have two other children, a four-year-old and […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#East Texas#Burglary#Business Owner#Hispanic#Winona High School
KETK / FOX51 News

VIDEO: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office release identity of suspect who allegedly held driver hostage in multi-county chase

Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic footage and details. Viewer discretion is advised. (UPDATE): Lufkin police released body camera footage of a hostage situation Monday night that ended with the suspect being shot in the neck. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the suspect. The sheriff’s office said they responded to an […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK GIVES BACK: Upshur County Sheriff’s Department

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday, KETK recognized the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department and its service to the Upshur County community. KETK’s Perry Elyaderani talked with Sheriff Larry Webb about the day-to-day life of himself and his employees. Webb discussed all of the various responsibilities he and his department handle, such as taking care […]
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas woman stole nearly $30,000 while working for USPS

HOUSTON (KETK) – A Houston woman has pleaded guilty to four counts of theft of public money, according to a report from our NBC affiliate KPRC. The report states that 35-year-old Tranese Nicole Mitchel was a lead sales and service clerk with the U.S. Postal Service. Authorities said that she issued fraudulent refunds with money […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

790
Followers
362
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy