Sheriff: East Texas business owner shoots, kills burglar; 2 other suspects still on the run

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead after an East Texas business owner shot at a group of burglars last week, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

In the early-morning hours of Wednesday, December 8, deputies were called to a property in the 10200 block of U.S. HWY 190 north of Livingston.

When they arrived, they found the owner and a dead man at the property. The deceased was identified as 37-year-old Joshua Read, a Houston native.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the property owner confronted three men who were burglarizing his business. During the fight, Read was shot and the other two fled the scene.

The only description released by investigators was that one is possibly Hispanic while the other was wearing a white jacket. It’s unclear from the release if anything was taken.

The case is still under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.