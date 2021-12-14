ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How bad were the US tornadoes and what caused them?

By Edward Helmore, Harvey Symons and Arnel Hecimovic, Nikhita Chulani
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

What happened?

Powerful tornadoes barrelled through five US states on Friday, levelling houses and factories and bringing down power lines. In Kentucky, the worst-hit state, one tornado alone followed an extraordinarily long and destructive path of more than 200 miles.

Authorities are still tallying the devastation, and the death toll has not been confirmed, but Kentucky’s governor, Andy Beshear, said on Monday that at least 74 people had died there with more than 100 unaccounted for. At least six people have been killed in Illinois, four in Tennessee, two in Arkansas and two in Missouri.

Tornado map

One of the hardest-hit towns was Mayfield in west Kentucky, where a candle factory was levelled, killing at least eight people.

The Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory and nearby buildings pictured from above in January 2017 and on Saturday.

Police and fire stations in Mayfield were destroyed, homes were flattened or lost roofs, giant trees were uprooted and street signs mangled.

Mayfield footage.
Homes and buildings in Mayfield on Jan. 28, 2017, top, and below on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after a tornado caused heavy damage in the area.

At least six people died in an Amazon distribution centre in Edwardsville in Illinois that was badly damaged.

Drone footage shows collapsed Illinois warehouse

Two people were killed and others were injured and trapped at the Monette Manor nursing home in Arkansas.

Monette Manor Nursing Home (top) in Monette, Arkansas, and before the tornado on February 22, 2021. - One person was reported dead at the nursing home.

What has the reaction been?

Joe Biden declared a major federal disaster in Kentucky on Sunday, following a request from Beshear, who described the tornadoes as the most destructive in the state’s history. Biden has separately announced that he will ask the Environmental Protection Agency to examine what role climate change might have played in the storms. Some people in communities close to factories that were damaged have questioned why those factories stayed open after storm warnings were issued.

What causes tornadoes?

Tornadoes are whirling, vertical air columns that form from thunderstorms and stretch to the ground and travel with ferocious speed. Thunderstorms occur when denser, drier cold air is pushed over warmer, humid air, conditions scientists call atmospheric instability. As that happens, an updraft is created when the warm air rises. When winds vary in speed or direction at different altitudes – a condition known as wind shear - the updraft will start to spin. These changes in winds produce the spin necessary for a tornado.

Are December tornadoes common?

The greatest threat from tornadoes is typically in spring and summer, and although tornadoes can happen at any time of the year in the US, it is incredibly rare for twisters as destructive as those that struck on Friday to occur in December.

Tornado graphic

“It was really a late spring type of setup in in the middle of December,” Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Victor Gensini told Associated Press. Usually, there’s not a lot of instability in the winter that’s needed for tornadoes because the air isn’t as warm and humid, he added. This time there was.

What do we know about the role of the climate crisis?

Scientists have been wary of attributing the frequency and intensity of convective storms that can produce tornadoes to climate change, in part because historical and observational data around tornadoes is relatively limited.

In simple terms, that’s due to fact that tornadoes are relatively small and can easily go unreported, said Michael Tippett, a professor of applied mathematics at Columbia University.

“In linking climate change to extreme weather like hurricanes or extreme rainfall and flooding some connections are easier to make than others,” Tippett said. “Making the connection to tornadoes is the hardest of all.”

In a recent paper, Future Global Convective Environments, the authors looked at the atmospheric ingredients necessary to produce extreme weather that could in turn produce tornadoes. The authors projected that for each degree of global temperature increase, conditions favourable to severe weather increased by 5%–20%. “We have circumstantial evidence, yes, but the key caveat is that favourable conditions do not guarantee that a storm occurs,” Tippett said.

Jennifer Francis, a senior scientist at Woodwell Climate Research Center, said climate change was “making some of the ingredients needed to create an outbreak like this more likely”.

“The atmosphere has more fuel in it now, both in terms of heat and moisture. The large dip in the jet-stream that created the clash between warm, tropical air and cold Arctic air – another necessary ingredient – is also more likely to occur in our changed climate.”

“It all makes sense, but the rarity of these events makes it difficult to detect any definite signal of change in tornado behaviour.”

Some scientists have been able to establish that the number of tornadoes in large outbreaks is on the rise and that the weather environments that produce severe storms are occurring more often. The five largest US winter tornado outbreaks have all hit since 1999.

“Circumstantial evidence points to an increase in frequency, but it’s not a direct line of evidence,” said Tippett.

Associated Press contributed to this report

Phys.org

The recent killer tornado's track is visible from space

During the night of December 10, 2021, severe weather tore through several US states, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. At least 70 tornado-like events were reported, and one storm cell was tracked on radar for approximately four hours as it traveled for more than 400 km (250 miles.)
ENVIRONMENT
AOL Corp

Tornadoes reported as record-setting winds lash central U.S.

Fierce winds swept across parts of the Midwest on Wednesday, damaging buildings, closing highways and overturning tractor-trailers, officials said. The winds were record-setting. Wednesday had the most wind gusts of 75 mph or greater since at least 2004, the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center said. There were 55 such gusts “and counting,” it said.
ENVIRONMENT
