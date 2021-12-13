ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky officials give update on deadly tornado aftermath

By Camille Hantla, Jessica Patterson
FOX 56
FOX 56
 3 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WOWK/ FOX 56 ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Emergency Management director Michael Dossett gave an update Monday morning on the tornado that hit parts of western Kentucky Friday night into Saturday morning.

The devastating tornado crossed through parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky destroyed homes, belongings, and killed at least 50 people. Beshear has declared a state of emergency in the counties impacted and reached out to President Joe Biden seeking federal assistance to the area.

Gracia Szczech with the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Biden did declare a major declaration that included the eight Kentucky counties of Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren. According to Szczech, FEMA will work with officials in Kentucky to assess other counties hit by the storms and get them added into the declaration.

What happened at the tornado-destroyed Mayfield candle plant?

“What this means is that there is assistance for individuals, for homeowners, for renters. They need to apply for FEMA assistance. The administrator did say yesterday the first line of defense is insurance. Make sure if you have insurance you’ve already called them. We also encourage everyone to apply for FEMA assistance,” Szczech said.

Individuals and business owners who experienced losses can apply for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov . The state has also started a relief fund for those impacted. Those who want to donate to that fund can visit TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov.

Officials said it will be days before the National Weather Service can confirm if this was one tornado or multiple tornadoes. According to radar data, the tornado, or tornadoes, may have been on the ground for 100 miles.

Here’s how you can help victims of the devastating tornadoes

According to the governor, 105 Kentuckians are currently missing. Beshear said Kentucky State Police ask those trying to find their missing loved ones to report to the office building of His House Ministries at 1250 KY 303 in Mayfield to provide a reference to law enforcement for identification.

Beshear said 94 of the 110 employees from the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory are alive and accounted for. Eight employees have been confirmed dead and eight more are still missing.

FOX 56

Beshear: Kentucky’s tornado death toll remains at 74; victims range from 2 months to 98 years old

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK/FOX 56) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, and Kentucky Emergency Management director Michael Dossett are continuing to keep the state informed on the deadly tornadoes that hit western Kentucky Friday night into Saturday morning. The governor said as of this morning, the state’s death toll remains at 74. Of […]
FRANKFORT, KY
FOX 56

Beshear: Tornado death toll climbs to 74

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says that as of this afternoon, the state’s death toll from the storms has risen to 74, 69 of whom have been identified, and the state has at least 109 Kentuckians still missing. Beshear says Kentucky State Police ask that those trying to find their missing loved […]
FRANKFORT, KY
