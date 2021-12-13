ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read the first excerpt from the A Visit From the Goon Squad companion novel

By Seija Rankin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy cousin Sasha had lived in the desert for twenty years before I discovered she had become an artist. I was looking at her kids' social media stories, as I often did with people I used to know, to see how they'd aged and try to gauge their happiness, when I...

