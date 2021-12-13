ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

FIFA launches dedicated commercial programme for women's game to boost growth

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTDdE_0dLTETRt00

Dec 13 (Reuters) - FIFA has introduced a new commercial partnership structure that includes dedicated programmes for the women's game for the first time, world soccer's governing body said on Monday.

FIFA said that under the commercial programme, companies will have more tailored opportunities to work with women's soccer and directly support their growth and development.

"This marks a groundbreaking moment to maximize the growth of the women's game and its marketing appeal, as we create equal commercial models across women's and men's football for the first time," said FIFA's chief women's football officer Sarai Bareman said.

"We're excited about the opportunities for brands who want to support women's sport, help accelerate women's equality, and wish to align themselves with the unparalleled momentum around women's football."

The commercial partnership structure also includes packages for men's soccer and e-sports or gaming.

"The new model will allow our partners to create more tailored programming and marketing activations that align directly with their strategic business goals..." said FIFA's chief commercial officer Kay Madati.

(This story has been refiled to amend 'programme' in headline)

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
kamcity.com

Nutrisure Launches First Superfood Brand Dedicated To Over 50’s

Nutrisure, the company behind superfoods brand Naturya, is launching the UK’s first dedicated superfoods brand for the over 50’s. SuperAge is a new brand with a range of specially formulated products to meet the specific needs of the age group. The first three variants to launch are Immunity, Energy and Digestion. More products are set to follow later.
ECONOMY
breakingtravelnews.com

Etihad Airways launches first green loyalty programme

Etihad Guest has introduced a series of sustainability-focused initiatives to reward members for making ‘green’ choices and providing options to reduce their own carbon footprint. Conscious Choices, the new range of sustainable initiatives offered by the award-winning loyalty programme of Etihad Airways, has been created to support Etihad’s...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Soccer#Christian
Reuters

Fans in Africa Cup of Nations stadiums must be vaccinated against COVID

DOUALA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Spectators at next month's Africa Cup of Nations soccer finals in Cameroon must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and show a negative test result before entering stadiums, the African Football Confederation (CAF) said on Thursday. The competition, comprising teams from 24 countries, is scheduled to...
FIFA
Reuters

COVID plays havoc with world sport as infection rate surges

Dec 16 (Reuters) - World sport was again hit by COVID-19 infections on Thursday with soccer and rugby matches called off, a cricket series cancelled and holiday action in North America under threat. A wave of new infections, driven by the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, suggested more postponements and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PopCat, FIFA 22 and Resident Evil Village among Google's top trending games of 2021

Google Trends released its annual Year in Search results, including what video games were chart-toppers in 2021. It’s been quite a momentous year for the video game industry, despite the many delays and hardware shortages. Like a certain plumber ruthlessly squashing anthropomorphic turtles beneath his boot in a never-ending cycle of cartoon violence to rescue a princess, video games trudged ever onward. However, you’d likely never guess what games topped out algorithms during this go-around the sun.
FIFA
Variety

DAZN, Movistar Plus Secure Domestic Broadcast Rights to Spain’s La Liga in 5-Year, $5.6 Billion Deal – Global Bulletin

SPORTS Global sports streaming service DAZN and leading Spanish broadcast group Movistar Plus have acquired the audiovisual rights to the country’s top soccer division, LaLiga, from the 2022/23-2026/27 seasons at a total cost of €4.95 billion ($5.6 billion). The deal represents a slight increase – around €10 million ($11.30 million) or 1% per season – from the previous cycle. That number is a point of pride for La Liga, which says that it has managed to keep its audiovisual revenues steady at a time when many other major European leagues have peaked in valuation and are likely to decline in future...
ECONOMY
EatThis

Popeyes Just Signed a Deal To Open Its First Locations Here

Popeyes is taking Europe by storm. After its recent expansion into the United Kingdom, where it opened its first restaurant in East London in November, the beloved Miami-based chicken chain is setting up shop in another European country: France. The French will get to enjoy Popeyes' delicacies like the famed...
RESTAURANTS
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy