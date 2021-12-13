ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk is Time’s Person of the Year

By Nexstar Media Wire
fox4kc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusk is the richest person on the planet, according to Forbes, with an estimated net worth of $265.4 billion. “The richest man in the world does not own a house and has recently been selling off his fortune,”...

fox4kc.com

Related
techacute.com

Elon Musk: Where Does He Come From? What Has He Done?

Elon Musk is one of the most famous business people in the world. He has helped innovate many industries, including electric cars and space travel. Elon Musk was born in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 28th, 1971, to a Canadian-born mother and a father. They had immigrated from Canada to South Africa for his job as an engineer at a paper company. Elon’s parents soon divorced when he was seven years old, and his mother moved back to her home country with him, where they lived until she remarried two years later. In 1995, after graduating from college in Canada with degrees in both physics and economics, he flew to California to pursue opportunities there.
ECONOMY
TIME

'My Career is Mars and Cars.' TIME's 2021 Person of the Year Elon Musk in Conversation With Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal

For Elon Musk, Monday evening was a family affair. Waving to his mother Maye Musk in the audience, and balancing his toddler X Æ A-Xii (pronounced “X”) on his knee, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO sat down for a Q&A with TIME Editor in Chief Edward Felsenthal. Musk had just been named TIME 2021 Person of the Year , and gathered with TIME editors and members of the TIME100 community in New York City to discuss his selection.
ECONOMY
Popculture

Elon Musk Warns 'Civilization Is Going to Crumble' Because of Huge Declining Trend

During a recent interview at a Wall Street Journal event, Elon Musk shared some interesting theories about the future. According to CNBC, Musk told the audience that civilization will "crumble" if the birth rate continues to decline. Musk is the father of six children. He shares five sons with his ex-wife Justine Wilson and one son with his former partner, Grimes.
INDUSTRY
CBS Boston

Elizabeth Warren And ‘Person Of The Year’ Elon Musk Get Into Heated Twitter Exchange Over Taxes

BOSTON (CBS) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, called out Elon Musk Monday after he was named Time magazine’s “Person Of The Year” for 2021. Now the richest man on Earth is firing back. She tweeted “Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else.” Musk replied with a series of tweets, including “And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year” and “Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already.” And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021 Musk also referred to Warren as “Senator Karen.” The heated exchange comes as Warren is pushing a plan for a wealth tax on people with fortunes larger than $50 million. A ProPublica report released over the summer showed that Mask paid no federal income tax in 2018.  
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
techstartups.com

Elon Musk to pay over $15,000,000,000 in taxes this year, the most in American history

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, is about to pay the largest taxes in American history. So, where does the $15 billion figure come from? On November 6, Elon Musk launched a Twitter poll asking millions of his fans if he should sell 10% of his stake in Tesla to pay billions in tax liability. About 24 hours later, 58% of Twitter poll respondents said Musk should sell 10% of his Tesla stock. Musk abided by the results and started selling millions of Tesla stocks.
INCOME TAX
Rolling Stone

Fox News Doctor Says America Should Just ‘Move Forward’ and Let Omicron ‘Circulate’

Covid-19 has now killed over 800,000 people in the United States. The nation crossed the threshold earlier this week, just in time for a Fox News medical corresponded to suggest America should do away with mandates and go ahead and let the new variant of the disease, Omicron, “circulate.” “We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, said Wednesday on Fox News. Saphier included the caveat that she is basing her conclusions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting Jan. 3

The country is on high alert as the Omicron variant begins its rapid spread throughout the U.S.—all while the Delta surge continues to run rampant. With COVID far from contained, health officials are doing everything in their power to try to prevent outbreaks. For some, that's meant a return to mask mandates, and for others, stricter laws concerning what activities require proof of vaccination. As cities prepare for a spike in COVID cases, some are introducing new restrictions on unvaccinated residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

