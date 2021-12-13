ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Ravens

By Scott Patsko, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Myles Garrett became the Browns’ single-season sack leader on Sunday and also earned the team’s top defensive grade...

The Spun

Cleveland Browns Signed New Quarterback On Thursday

Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Get Big News On Offense

The Cleveland Browns could be without several key players on offense when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. On the bright side, they’ll definitely have tight end David Njoku. Njoku was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week, forcing him to miss the Browns’ game against the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski test positive for COVID-19, could miss Week 15 vs. Raiders

A day after the Brown entered enhanced COVID protocols amid eight players testing positive for COVID-19, two of the biggest names on the team have also been swept up in the outbreak. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19, as announced by the Browns on Wednesday; and so has quarterback Baker Mayfield, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson. Both will be sidelined for Saturday's Week 15 game against the Raiders unless they produce two negative COVID tests before game day.
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns vs. Raiders how to watch: TV, live streaming, odds, prediction as Myles Garrett continues DPOY campaign

The Las Vegas Raiders are the not the only opponent the Cleveland Browns are facing this week. The team is also dealing with the ongoing pandemic, as more than a dozen Browns players have been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list as of Wednesday. The NFL is not planning to reschedule the game, but the league is discussing possible alterations to its current COVID-19 policies, which could benefit the Browns if those alterations are applied this week.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

