How Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Ravens

The Las Vegas Raiders are the not the only opponent the Cleveland Browns are facing this week. The team is also dealing with the ongoing pandemic, as more than a dozen Browns players have been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list as of Wednesday. The NFL is not planning to reschedule the game, but the league is discussing possible alterations to its current COVID-19 policies, which could benefit the Browns if those alterations are applied this week.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO