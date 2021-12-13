ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Vatican official apologizes for taking down LGBTQ resource

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IB11u_0dLTDf3W00

A Vatican official apologized to a leading Catholic LGBTQ advocacy group for having yanked a reference to it on the Vatican website, drawing immediate praise Monday from the group as an “historic" move to repair the painful rift between the Catholic hierarchy and the gay community.

The Vatican’s General Secretariat for the Synod of Bishops, which is organizing a two-year consultation of rank-and-file Catholics ahead of a 2023 meeting of bishops at the Vatican, restored the reference to New Ways Ministry on the website over the weekend.

The Synod had originally included a reference to a webinar video made by New Ways Ministry, a U.S.-based organization that advocates for greater acceptance of gays in the Catholic Church, in its “Resources” page directing people to sources of information about the Synod. The video urged LGBTQ Catholics to participate in the consultation process, which aims to make the Catholic Church more welcoming, responsive to the laity and less centralized.

Other U.S. resources alongside it were the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the archdioceses of Boston and Newark

But the New Ways Ministry reference was taken down earlier this month without explanation. Suspicion fell on the U.S. bishops conference, which is headed by conservatives who have long kept New Ways Ministry at arms’ length. Catholic doctrine holds that gays must be treated with dignity and respect but that homosexual activity is “intrinsically disordered.”

Reversing course, the Synod’s communications director, Thierry Bonaventura, restored the online reference and said he wanted to apologize “to all LGBT and to the members of New Ways Ministries for the pain caused” by taking down the video. He urged them to contribute their reflections on the consultation process.

“In walking together, sometimes one may fall, the important thing is to get back up with the help of the brothers and sisters,” he wrote in the Synod’s newsletter. Bonaventura confirmed the statement to The Associated Press on Monday.

The apology drew immediate praise from New Ways Ministry, which warmly accepted what it called an “historic” acknowledgment from the church of “the harm that such a slight would have caused LGBTQ people and the entire church."

Apologies are powerful in their ability to build bridges of reconciliation and justice," said the group's executive director, Francis DeBernardo. Praising Bonaventura by name, he said such actions “are an example of the amazing grace which can be brought to life when one practices honesty and humility, and is concerned about how one's actions may harm other people."

“Vatican officials rarely apologize, and they almost certainly have never apologized to LGBTQ people or an LGBTQ Catholic ministry," he added in a statement.

The flip-flop on the reference to New Ways Ministry on the Synod website is indicative of the mixed messages the Holy See over the years, and Pope Francis himself, have sent about the Vatican's position on gays and their place in the church.

Francis made international headlines in 2013 when he quipped “Who am I to judge?” about a purportedly gay priest. He followed up over the years with unprecedented gestures of papal outreach to the gay and transsexual communities, and, while archbishop of Buenos Aires, supported extending legal protections — but not marriage — to gay couples in stable relationships.

But he has also upheld official church teaching and consented earlier this year to the publication of a document from the Vatican’s doctrine office asserting that the Catholic Church cannot and will not bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.”

In the aftermath of the Synod’s original removal of the webinar video, New Ways Ministry revealed that Francis had written the group two letters this year commending its work. That was significant since the Vatican's doctrine office in 1999 formally censured New Ways Ministry's two founders for refusing to accept the church's complete teachings on homosexuality.

In one of the letters, which were first reported by National Catholic Reporter, Francis praised one of the co-founders, Sister Jeannine Gramick, as “a valiant woman” who had suffered for her ministry.

In the statement Monday, DeBernardo said the letters make clear “that Pope Francis wants LGBTQ ministry to thrive" and that the turnaround on the Synod meant that the Vatican wanted to hear from gay Catholics.

Comments / 1

Related
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
BET

Bronx Pastor Who Preached About Marital Rape Removed From Church

After nine years of service as senior pastor of Grand Concourse Seventh-day Adventist Church in the Bronx, NY, Burnett Robinson’s stint has ceased after he preached a sermon approving of marital rape. According to Religion News Service, Robinson preached about wife submission to husbands on November 13. He egregiously said,...
RELIGION
Stanford Daily

Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Times West Virginian

Meet Sister Nathalie Becquart, the woman who is helping reshape the Catholic Church

VATICAN CITY (RNS) — Amid Pope Francis’ attempts to reform the hierarchical structures that have defined the Roman Catholic Church for centuries — structures that have in many ways limited the influence of lay people and especially women — few have had such a decisive say on shaping the future of the institution as Sister Nathalie Becquart.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priest#Vatican#Apologies#Lgbtq#Homosexuality#Catholic Lgbtq#General Secretariat#The Synod Of Bishops#Synod#The Catholic Church#Lgbtq Catholics#The New Ways Ministry#New Ways Ministries
Daily Iberian

U.S. bishops advance cause for canonization

The cause for sainthood of two Acadiana Catholics has progressed this week after Bishop Douglas Deshtotel presented the cases for Charlene Richard and Robert “Nonco” Pelafigue. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Canonical Affairs and Church Governance affirmed the cases of both candidates for sainthood, along with Joseph...
RELIGION
Telegraph

Church leaders willing to be ‘criminalised’ if conversion therapy ban is introduced

Church leaders have said that they are willing to be “criminalised” if a ban on conversion therapy stops them teaching their faith. More than 500 Christian ministers and pastoral workers from across the UK have written to Liz Truss, the Equalities Minister, warning that while they “have no desire to become criminals, and place a high value on submitting to and supporting our Government”, if their teachings are outlawed they will continue to follow their beliefs.
RELIGION
US News and World Report

Orthodox Priest Shouts 'Pope, You Are a Heretic' at Francis in Athens

ATHENS (Reuters) -An elderly Greek Orthodox priest shouted "Pope, you are a heretic" as Pope Francis was entering the Orthodox Archbishopric in Athens on Saturday and was taken away by police, a reminder of the lingering distrust between the two divided churches. Video showed the man, who was dressed in...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Vatican City
Seattle Times

Canada’s ban on LGBTQ ‘conversion therapy’ takes effect; France also moves to criminalize it

Canada has approved a law banning “conversion therapy” and criminalizing profiting off the discredited, anti-LGBTQ practice with sentences of two to five years in prison. The legislation — which describes the practice as seeking to change a person’s sexual orientation to heterosexual or gender identity to cisgender — makes promoting the practice a criminal offense and authorizes courts to order the removal of ads for it. The bill became law Wednesday after members of Parliament passed it unanimously this month.
WORLD
WINKNEWS.com

Vatican takes in 12 migrants as pope denounces indifference

Pope Francis on Friday denounced the “indifference” that the West shows migrants as the Vatican confirmed at least a dozen asylum-seekers would be transferred from Cyprus to Italy in a gesture of solidarity with countries that have borne the brunt of receiving would-be refugees. The Vatican said the Rome-based Sant’Egidio...
WORLD
WTTW - Chicago PBS

A Samurai in the Vatican

In 1613, feudal lord Date Masamune sent a Japanese diplomatic mission to Europe to negotiate with the Pope and the King of Spain in hopes opening a new trade route. Led by samurai Hasekura Tsunenaga and Franciscan monk Luis Sotelo, the expedition spent seven years traveling one-third of the globe.
WORLD
US News and World Report

'Poor Haiti, One Thing After Another,' Pope Says of Deadly Blast

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Wednesday asked for prayers for the victims of a fuel truck explosion that killed at least 60 people in Haiti, lamenting that the country was being hit by one tragedy after another. "Poor Haiti, one thing after another," Francis said at his weekly...
WORLD
The Independent

What's your religion? In US, a common reply now is "None"

Nathalie Charles even in her mid-teens, felt unwelcome in her Baptist congregation, with its conservative views on immigration, gender and sexuality. So she left.“I just don’t feel like that gelled with my view of what God is and what God can be,” said Charles, an 18-year-old of Haitian descent who identifies as queer and is now a freshman at Princeton University “It wasn’t a very loving or nurturing environment for someone’s faith.”After leaving her New Jersey church three years ago, she identified as atheist, then agnostic, before embracing a spiritual but not religious life. In her dorm, she blends...
RELIGION
newwaysministry.org

Latin American Assembly Seeks Greater LGBTQ Pastoral Care, Denunciation of Violence

A major gathering of the Latin American church has called for greater LGBTQ pastoral care while condemning violence against that community. The Ecclesial Assembly of Latin America and the Caribbean concluded November 28th after a hybrid meeting virtually and in-person in Mexico City for a week. The assembly’s outcomes document included LGBTQ issues at several points, which were addressed in a positive light.
RELIGION
The Independent

Christian officials accuse Israel of holiday discrimination

A spokesman for Christian churches in the Holy Land on Wednesday accused Israel of discriminating against Christian tourists during the normally busy Christmas holiday season.Israel last month closed its borders to foreign tourists in response to the outbreak of the omicron coronavirus variant. But this week, Israeli officials decided to make an exception for “Birthright,” a popular program that provides free trips to Israel to young Jews from around the world. Groups from the United States are expected to arrive next week, with participants all fully vaccinated and remaining in small “capsules.”For now, restrictions remain in effect for other...
RELIGION
The Independent

The Independent

382K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy