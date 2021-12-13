ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patricia (Perry) Hodgkins

By News Team
Ellsworth American
 3 days ago

Patricia (Perry) Hodgkins passed away at home Dec. 8, shortly after her 90th birthday. She was born in Oakland, Maine, Oct. 17, 1931, the daughter of Colon and Ruby Perry and the sister of Forrest (Sonny) and Richard Perry. When Patricia was a young girl...

Republic

Emma Grace Patricia Sweet

Emma Grace Patricia Sweet, 2, of Columbus passed from this life on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 10:58 a.m. Emma was born on August 29, 2019, in Columbus the daughter of Jeremy W. and Linsey M. O’Neal Sweet. She attended Lil’ Stars Daycare and enjoyed competing in local, state and...
Patricia A. Pulsifer

AU SABLE FORKS | Patricia A. Pulsifer, 82, of Au Sable Forks, New York, died Dec. 2, 2021, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont, after a brief illness. Pat was born Aug. 16, 1939, in Plattsburgh, New York, the daughter of Donald J. and Leah M. (Martin) Adams.
AU SABLE FORKS, NY
State
Maine State
Patricia Darlene Speers – SPEERS

Patricia Darlene Speers, 75, of Speers, born Oct. 20, 1946, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital on Dec. 10, 2021. She was the daughter of James and Garnet Schock. Patricia was very creative. She loved painting, crafting and was also part of the Mon Valley Quilt Club. She also loved to spend time with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Darla Speers (Walter Huntoon); her sister JoAnn (John – deceased) Douglas, her brother, James Schock (Kathy – deceased); her grandchildren, Jamie (Derek) Sergi and Joshua (Melissa) Granato; as well as her niece, Danielle Yerkey and her daughter, great-niece, Marley. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, David W. Speers; her son, David A. Speers; her brother, Alan Schock; and nephew, Richard Stobaugh Jr. Friends and family will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at HOGAN-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC. (formerly Schrock- Hogan Funeral Home), 226 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, PA 15022, Kirk Russell Melenyzer, funeral director. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. the funeral home Monday, Dec. 13. Interment will follow at Monongahela Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hogan-melenyzer.com.
CHARLEROI, PA

