Over the weekend, the Green Bay Packers overcame a first half deficit against the Chicago Bears en route to a 45-30 win. The victory gave the Packers a stranglehold on the NFC North as they currently lead the division by four games. Following Arizona’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams a day later, the Packers now own the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO