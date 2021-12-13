ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtual reality experiment shows most living in high-risk fire zones are 'woefully unprepared'

By University of South Australia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllowing people to "safely" experience a raging bushfire from a 3D headset has exposed some harsh truths about Australians living in high-risk fire zones: most are woefully unprepared. By replicating a computer-generated bushfire using virtual reality, University of South Australia researchers studied the responses of 400 people in an...

Virtual bushfire experiment puts the heat on high-risk communities

