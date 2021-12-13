Virtual reality experiment shows most living in high-risk fire zones are 'woefully unprepared'

Zoe’s no-code immersive 3D-creation platform will support Dreamscape Learn virtual classrooms, as well as Dreamscape VR applications, for enterprise and government. Dreamscape Immersive, the world’s leading location-based virtual reality company, today announced it has licensed the technology behind Zoe Immersive’s 3D creation platform. Zoe’s easy-to-use, cross-platform no-code 3D world creator toolset allows anyone, from novice to expert, to create and share interactive immersive experiences — a skill previously reserved for those with extensive knowledge of game engines or visual effects programs. Dreamscape will leverage the Zoe technology to build cutting-edge collaborative VR experiences, such as virtual classrooms, immersive training exercises, and remote conferencing capabilities. Now, everyone — including educators, students, and executives — will be able to create multi-user interactive experiences, built on Dreamscape’s revolutionary VR platform. By merging motion capture with body mapping and advanced kinematics, Dreamscape experiences allow large groups to interact with each other with a level of immersion never before achieved in the industry.
