ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Government should stagger return of pupils in January, teaching union says

By Eleanor Busby
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NFeCs_0dLTDUIP00

The Government should stagger the return of pupils to schools and colleges in January amid concerns about the Omicron variant, a teaching union has said.

The NASUWT teaching union is calling on Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi to urgently announce additional measures for schools and colleges before the Christmas break to avoid a repeat of the “chaos” last year.

A staggered return of pupils at the start of January should be considered and additional on-site testing facilities should be provided up until the February half-term, the union says.

It adds that the Government should publish further guidance advising schools and colleges to cancel or postpone non-essential activities or events, as well as move to online staff and parental meetings.

The plea comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he could not guarantee schools would not close again due to the pandemic.

We would urge the Government to take every safety measure possible while maintaining face-to-face education, in order to avoid longer-term school closures

Paul Whiteman, NAHT

In a letter to Mr Zahawi about the Omicron variant, Dr Patrick Roach general secretary of the NASUWT, said: “I must urge you now to consider the immediate introduction of additional education measures to help slow the spread of Covid-19 and to minimise further disruption to education.

“In addition to wider community-level measures, we believe that additional measures will be required within schools and colleges now and as they return after the Christmas break.”

Dr Roach added: “The NASUWT urges the Government to act immediately and to not delay critical decisions until the commencement of the school and college holiday period.

“We ask you to avoid a repeat of the confusion and chaos which last year impacted negatively on public and parental confidence and hampered the hard work of teachers and school and college leaders in their preparations at the start of 2021.

“An immediate announcement from the Government on additional measures for schools and colleges is, we believe, essential before the majority of schools and colleges close for the Christmas break.”

The teaching union is also calling on the Department for Education (DfE) to publish the levels of teacher and support staff absences – both Covid and non-Covid related – and the steps being taken to ensure schools can continue to maintain quality education provision amid “serious” staffing shortages.

Dr Roach said: “We understand that schools are reporting significant proportions of teaching staff absent at any one time, with figures reported to the union ranging between one-third to one-half of teachers at individual schools unavailable to work.”

I must urge you now to consider the immediate introduction of additional education measures to help slow the spread of Covid-19 and to minimise further disruption to education

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT

After the Christmas holidays last year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parents on Sunday January 3 to send their primary-age children back to school.

But on the evening of the next day, he announced a national lockdown for England – with all schools closed to the majority of pupils.

Asked on LBC whether further school closures remained a possibility, Mr Javid said: “I don’t want to see that or any of these kinds of measures. I’m just going to focus on everything else we need to be doing, especially the booster programme.”

He added: “I’d say this, if you are asking me for guarantees, I will just say – as the Health Secretary, of course, I’m not the Education Secretary – that there are, when it comes to our fight against this pandemic, there are no guarantees.”

It comes after Mr Zahawi said he could not guarantee that in January all schools would be open everywhere.

A heads’ union has warned that delaying action until vaccination can take hold may keep children away from the classroom “longer” in the long term.

Mr Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT school leaders’ union, said he was “pleased to see” both ministers showing a “bit of realism”.

He said: “It is already chaos in some schools as the Omicron wave hits. Delaying action until vaccination can take hold may actually keep children away from school longer in the long term.

“We would urge the Government to take every safety measure possible while maintaining face-to-face education, in order to avoid longer term school closures.

“Infection rates in schools have been growing unabated for a long time. Simply relying on the fact that children tend to suffer less from the virus is not good enough.”

Mr Whiteman added: “The Government must act now to deliver ventilation solutions, sensible and effective isolation protocols, and lift the unnecessary pressure of inspection and other bureaucratic burdens. That way we can concentrate on keeping children where they should be.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “What we may see is schools periodically having to close or send home year groups, for short periods of time, because of unsustainable levels of staff and pupil absence, or on public health advice.

“This has already been happening during the course of this term and there could be more of this if the Omicron variant means that there is more disruption.”

Comments / 2

Related
BBC

Schools: Parents 'should prepare' for disruption before Christmas

A union representing head teachers has urged parents to be prepared for disruption in schools before the Christmas break. It comes as concern continues to grow about a shortage of teachers to cover classes. The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) said there were not enough substitute teachers and the...
WORLD
Sunderland Echo

Government insists closing schools ‘last possible option’ in fight against Omicron

Schools will not be closing early for Christmas this year as Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi confirms this would only be a “last possible option”. Mr Zahawi said he does not support the return of “bubbles” in schools where whole classes or year groups could be sent home after a positive Covid-19 test as it “significantly” reduces attendance.
EDUCATION
ohmymag.co.uk

Schools could witness another shutdown in the fight against Omicron

As Omicron continues to spread like a wildfire, millions of parents are fretting about the closure of the schools yet again. Meaning, parents might yet again be pushed into a lurch of arranging expensive childcare if schools go back online. Health secretary Sajid Javid warned that it could be a possibility and Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary also refused to rule out the prospect of teachings being reintroduced online.
EDUCATION
Telegraph

What will happen if schools are forced to shut again

Last Wednesday, as Messrs Johnson, Vallance and Whitty addressed the nation wearing their doom-faces and calling yet again for “the slides”, Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, was tweeting upbeat messages: “Measures [announced tonight] will… help keep children and young people in childcare, school, college and uni, with their friends and teachers.”
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whiteman
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Plans ‘being drawn up by schools to remain closed after New Year’ over omicron fears

A number of schools are reportedly drawing up plans to remain closed after the New Year because of the spread of the new Covid variant.Headteachers of several schools are reportedly concerned over the high number of pupils absent from the classroom as the pandemic persists.The number of absent children has risen to 235,600, the second highest figure this year, and some schools have already broken up for Christmas.The total number of absences is an increase of 13 per cent on the last time the survey of school attendance was taken on 25 November. The DfE has also estimated that...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Schools should not shut early for Christmas unless told it is necessary: No 10

Schools should not be closing early for Christmas unless they have been told it is “necessary” on public health grounds, Downing Street has said.The Prime Minister’s official spokesman indicated that schools would be kept open unless there is an “absolute public health emergency”.Local authorities have been warned against shutting schools early for the festive break simply as a precautionary measure.Asked whether schools might close early for Christmas, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Certainly we do not think anyone should be closing schools early unless they have received advice from the local director of public health that it’s necessary on...
EDUCATION
Telegraph

What Plan B Covid restrictions mean for schools

School nativity plays should go ahead and pupils should not be taken out of classes, Boris Johnson has said, despite announcing a raft of new measures to counter the spread of the omicron Covid variant. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said that the...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Teachers fear omicron will ‘rip through schools’ and could push learning online

Teachers fear the new Covid variant starting to spread across the UK will “rip through schools” and could see learning pushed online.Some schools have already sent pupils home to learn remotely due to a rise in Covid cases and staff absences.It comes as the government tightened guidance in response to the omicron variant, advising face masks in communal areas in secondary schools, except for in classrooms. Close contacts of a confirmed or suspected omicron case also have to isolate for 10 days, even if they are under the age of 18.But despite the stricter advice, teachers fear schools could face...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pupils#Omicron#Government#Health#Naht
The Independent

Schools experiencing ‘very severe low attendance’ ahead of Christmas, heads warn

Schools are seeing “very severe low attendance” among pupils and teachers ahead of the Christmas break as the Omicron variant spreads across the country, a headteachers’ union has warned.Geoff Barton general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said one school has had around 25% of its staff off for three weeks amid Covid-19.His comments come amid reports that some schools and colleges have switched to remote lessons in the run-up to Christmas while some parents are choosing to keep their children off school due to concerns.Mr Barton told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “Listening to...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Do not take children out of class ahead of Christmas, No 10 warns parents

Parents should not take their children out of school before term ends, Downing Street has said. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it is “important” that schools and parents “don’t take precautionary steps to deprive their children of education”. The plea comes amid reports...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Delaying action on Omicron may keep children away from school longer, says union

Delaying action until vaccination can take hold may keep children away from the classroom “longer” in the long term, a school leaders’ union has warned.Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT has said it is already “chaos” in some schools following the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.His warning came after Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, said he could not guarantee schools would not close again due to the pandemic.Asked on LBC whether this remained a possibility, Mr Javid said: “I don’t want to see that or any of these kinds of measures. I’m just going to...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Number of pupils in England off school due to Covid rises ahead of Christmas

The number of children absent from school for Covid-related reasons in England has risen after the emergence of the Omicron variant, Government figures show.The Department for Education (DfE) estimates that 2.9% of all pupils – nearly 236,000 children – were not in class for reasons connected to coronavirus on December 9.This was up from around 208,000 children, or 2.6% of all pupils, on November 25.The figures come amid reports that some schools and colleges have switched to remote lessons this week in the run-up to Christmas, while some parents are choosing to keep their children out of class amid concerns.But...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Department for Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
BBC

Omicron: Schools prepared if Covid forces online move next term

Schools across the UK say they are prepared to switch to online learning if they have to next term, as more children stay at home because of Covid. Some children are being asked to take laptops home with them before Christmas in preparation. More than 30 local authorities told the...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Covid disruption to schools ‘far from over’ as 236,000 pupils off due to virus

An estimated 236,000 pupils were off school in England last week due to Covid-related reasons, according to new figures which experts said show disruption to education is “far from over”. Most of these did not attend school last Thursday due to a confirmed or suspected Covid case, with 109,000 pupils having tested positive and 91,000 fearing they were infected. One education union leader said he was concerned the data was “already out-of-date” with the situation escalating since last week.According to the government figures, 2.9 per cent of England’s state school pupils - around 236,000, did not go to school on...
EDUCATION
BBC

School masks: Exempt Wrexham pupils 'separated from others'

Pupils exempt from wearing face masks were separated from other children at their school, it has been claimed. Parents of two children at St Joseph's Catholic and Anglican High School in Wrexham said they were put in a "non-mask wearing bubble." This was despite previously being considered exempt from face...
EDUCATION
BBC

Too many children left at risk too long - Ofsted

Too many vulnerable children are being left at risk of harm for far too long in many areas, Ofsted Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman has warned. Struggling child protection services in England had lost "the line of sight" to children in risky situations during the pandemic, she said. Ofsted's annual report...
KIDS
BBC

Some schools struggling to stay open as Covid cases rise

Schools in some high infection areas in England are struggling to stay fully open due to rising Covid rates, a head teachers' leader says. Association of School and College Leaders general secretary Geoff Barton says he knows of schools which have had 25% of staff absent for several weeks. And...
EDUCATION
The Independent

‘Very high’ levels of Covid staff absences could send learning online in new year, heads warn

“Very high” levels of staff absences linked to Covid could result in pupils learning remotely in the new year, headteachers have warned. School leaders told The Independent staff pressures posed the biggest threat to staying open to students in the next term, amid rising cases and warnings over the new Omicron variant. The education secretary said at the weekend he would “do everything” in his power to ensure all schools are open in January.But headteachers said this could be affected by staff being unable to come into work due to Covid. “Everybody hopes that education will resume as near to...
EDUCATION
The Independent

The Independent

382K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy