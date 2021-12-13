ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key mechanism of photosynthesis elucidated

By University of Bonn
Cover picture for the articleSome plants master a special form of solar energy utilization that offers great advantages under warm conditions. A recent study now provides new insights into an enzyme that plays a central role in this so-called C4 photosynthesis. The work, led by the University of Bonn, also involved researchers from Argentina, Canada...

Phys.org

Newly discovered cave snail with spiky teeth

Finding transparent snails with a length of only a few millimeters on muddy cave walls is no easy feat. "Nevertheless, we succeeded in collecting 57 gastropod populations from various caves in northern Spain. We have now studied them, both in terms of morphology and molecular genetics," explains Dr. Adrienne Jochum of the Senckenberg Research Institute and Natural History Museum in Frankfurt and the Natural History Museum and University in Bern, and she continues, "These snails exemplify the as yet undiscovered diversity in the caves of northern Spain."
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Researchers make major discovery in the animal kingdom

Researchers recently made a major discovery—14 new species of shrews, which is the largest number of new mammals described in a scientific paper since 1931. After a decade-long journey taking inventory of Indonesian shrews living on the island of Sulawesi, a group of scientists led by LSU mammologist Jake Esselstyn has identified 14 new endemic species.
WILDLIFE
Inverse

A critical creature for human survival is rapidly declining

You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A nanoscale reciprocating rotary mechanism with coordinated mobility control

Biological molecular motors transform chemical energy into mechanical work by coupling cyclic catalytic reactions to large-scale structural transitions. Mechanical deformation can be surprisingly efficient in realizing such coupling, as demonstrated by the F1FO ATP synthase. Here, we describe a synthetic molecular mechanism that transforms a rotary motion of an asymmetric camshaft into reciprocating large-scale transitions in a surrounding stator orchestrated by mechanical deformation. We design the mechanism using DNA origami, characterize its structure via cryo-electron microscopy, and examine its dynamic behavior using single-particle fluorescence microscopy and molecular dynamics simulations. While the camshaft can rotate inside the stator by diffusion, the stator's mechanics makes the camshaft pause at preferred orientations. By changing the stator's mechanical stiffness, we accelerate or suppress the Brownian rotation, demonstrating an allosteric coupling between the camshaft and the stator. Our mechanism provides a framework for manufacturing artificial nanomachines that function because of coordinated movements of their components.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Illuminating mechanism of carbonate mass-transport deposits

Subaqueous mass-transport processes, including gravity-induced slides, slumps and debris flows, are one of the mechanisms for transport of sediment into the deep sea. Systematic study of morphologies, textures and depositional structures in mass-transport deposits (MTDs), as well as associated sedimentary lithofacies, can also help to reveal aspects of tectonic evolution and sedimentary history of basins.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Proposal for a mechanical model of mobile shales

Structural systems involving mobile shale represent one of the most difficult challenges for geoscientists dedicated to exploring the subsurface structure of continental margins. Mobile-shale structures range from surficial mud volcanoes to deeply buried shale diapirs and shale-cored folds. Where mobile shales occur, seismic imaging is typically poor, drilling is hazardous, and established principles to guide interpretation are few. The central problem leading to these issues is the poor understanding of the mechanical behaviour of mobile shales. Here we propose that mobile shales are at critical state, thus we define mobile shales as "bodies of clay-rich sediment or sedimentary rock undergoing penetrative, (visco-) plastic deformation at the critical state". We discuss how this proposition can explain key observations associated with mobile shales. The critical-state model can explain the occurrence of both fluidized (no grain contact) shales (e.g., in mud volcanoes) and more viscous shales flowing with grain-to-grain contact (e.g., in shale diapirs), mobilization of cemented and compacted shales, and the role of overpressure in shale mobility. Our model offers new avenues for understanding complex and fascinating mobile-shale structures.
INDUSTRY
makeuseof.com

Proof of What? 5 Key Crypto Mechanisms Explained

The blockchain technology that underlies all cryptocurrencies can be confusing and, sometimes, intimidating. Different currencies use a variety of terms to describe how they function. In a rapidly-growing crypto industry, it can be hard to keep up with new terminology. You may have already heard some of this jargon, including...
MARKETS
Nature.com

ï»¿A constraint on historic growth in global photosynthesis due to increasing CO

The global terrestrial carbon sink is increasing1,2,3, offsetting roughly a third of anthropogenic CO2 released into the atmosphere each decade1, and thus serving to slow4 the growth of atmospheric CO2. It has been suggested that a CO2-induced long-term increase in global photosynthesis, a process known as CO2 fertilization, is responsible for a large proportion of the current terrestrial carbon sink4,5,6,7. The estimated magnitude of the historic increase in photosynthesis as result of increasing atmospheric CO2 concentrations, however, differs by an order of magnitude between long-term proxies and terrestrial biosphere models7,8,9,10,11,12,13. Here we quantify the historic effect of CO2 on global photosynthesis by identifying an emergent constraint14,15,16 that combines terrestrial biosphere models with global carbon budget estimates. Our analysis suggests that CO2 fertilization increased global annual photosynthesis by 11.85"‰Â±"‰1.4%, or 13.98"‰Â±"‰1.63"‰petagrams carbon (meanÂ Â±Â 95% confidence interval) between 1981 and 2020. Our results help resolve conflicting estimates of the historic sensitivity of global photosynthesis to CO2, and highlight the large impact anthropogenic emissions have had on ecosystems worldwide.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Characterizing a crystal structure of a californium metallocene

A team of researchers working at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico has successfully characterized a crystal structure of a californium metallocene. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes their carefully orchestrated process and the characteristics of the crystal structure they created. Julie Niklas and Henry La Pierre with the Georgia Institute of Technology, give an overview of the history of actinide metallocene study and outline the work done by the team in New Mexico in a News and Views piece published in the same journal issue.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Plant cell polarity as the nexus of tissue mechanics and morphogenesis

How reproducible body patterns emerge from the collective activity of individual cells is a key question in developmental biology. Plant cells are encaged in their walls and unable to migrate. Morphogenesis thus relies on directional cell division, by precise positioning of division planes, and anisotropic cellular growth, mediated by regulated mechanical inhomogeneity of the walls. Both processes require the prior establishment of cell polarity, marked by the formation of polar domains at the plasma membrane, in a number of developmental contexts. The establishment of cell polarity involves biochemical cues, but increasing evidence suggests that mechanical forces also play a prominent instructive role. While evidence for mutual regulation between cell polarity and tissue mechanics is emerging, the nature of this bidirectional feedback remains unclear. Here we review the role of cell polarity at the interface of tissue mechanics and morphogenesis. We also aim to integrate biochemistry-centred insights with concepts derived from physics and physical chemistry. Lastly, we propose a set of questions that will help address the fundamental nature of cell polarization and its mechanistic basis.
WILDLIFE
Tree Hugger

Hydrogen Science Coalition Cuts Through the 'Hydrogen Hype'

Hydrogen plays many important roles in our lives. The biggest use is for fertilizer, but it is also used in petroleum refining, glassmaking, electronics manufacturing, and making methanol. We need a lot of it: production in 2018 was 60 million metric tons. Over 70% of hydrogen is classified as "grey" and made from natural gas, while 27% of it is made from coal and is classified as "brown." According to the International Energy Agency, all hydrogen production releases about 830 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year—9.3 kilograms of CO2 for every kilogram of hydrogen.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
geneticliteracyproject.org

A second Green Revolution: How gene editing could revolutionize photosynthesis and transform agriculture

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Stephen Long is a professor of plant biology and crop sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the director...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 neutralization by shark variable new antigen receptors elucidated through X-ray crystallography

Single-domain Variable New Antigen Receptors (VNARs) from the immune system of sharks are the smallest naturally occurring binding domains found in nature. Possessing flexible paratopes that can recognize protein motifs inaccessible to classical antibodies, VNARs have yet to be exploited for the development of SARS-CoV-2 therapeutics. Here, we detail the identification of a series of VNARs from a VNAR phage display library screened against the SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain (RBD). The ability of the VNARs to neutralize pseudotype and authentic live SARS-CoV-2 virus rivalled or exceeded that of full-length immunoglobulins and other single-domain antibodies. Crystallographic analysis of two VNARs found that they recognized separate epitopes on the RBD and had distinctly different mechanisms of virus neutralization unique to VNARs. Structural and biochemical data suggest that VNARs would be effective therapeutic agents against emerging SARS-CoV-2 mutants, including the Delta variant, and coronaviruses across multiple phylogenetic lineages. This study highlights the utility of VNARs as effective therapeutics against coronaviruses and may serve as a critical milestone for nearing a paradigm shift of the greater biologic landscape.
WILDLIFE
TheConversationCanada

A new approach finds materials that can turn waste heat into electricity

The need to transition to clean energy is apparent, urgent and inescapable. We must limit Earth’s rising temperature to within 1.5 C to avoid the worst effects of climate change — an especially daunting challenge in the face of the steadily increasing global demand for energy. Part of the answer is using energy more efficiently. More than 72 per cent of all energy produced worldwide is lost in the form of heat. For example, the engine in a car uses only about 30 per cent of the gasoline it burns to move the car. The remainder is dissipated as heat. Recovering even...
INDUSTRY
msu.edu

New MSU research shows photosynthesis controlled by nutrient signaling in plants

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Newly published research from Michigan State University, the Carnegie Institution for Science, and the National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and Environment in France shows that plants rely on complex, interdependent nutrient relationships to regulate photosynthesis, the process used for growth and development. The results...
EAST LANSING, MI
Phys.org

Mechanical forces shape the 'immortal' hydra

Hydras are tiny creatures with regenerative superpowers: they can renew their stem cells and replace damaged body parts in only a few days. Now, researchers in the Tsiairis group have found that mechanical forces turn on key genes as the mighty Hydras regenerate their entire bodies from scraps of tissue. Understanding how mechanical forces guide stem cells toward their fates could help to reveal how organisms develop, but also how certain diseases arise.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Seed microorganisms override soil microorganisms when colonizing plants

New research shows that when it comes to colonizing plants, microorganisms from seeds have more staying power than microorganisms from the soil. "Ever since I started working on plant microbiomes, I've been wondering about their origins," explained Étienne Yergeau, a plant pathologist based at the INRS in Quebec, Canada. "Are they coming from the seeds and transmitted somehow by the mother plant or are they picked up from the environment?"
SCIENCE

