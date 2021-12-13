ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford Maverick SUV Is Not Necessary, But Someone Made A Rendering Anyway

By Angel Sergeev
Motor1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’ve explored this idea before and it’s surely something we’d like to talk about again. What you see in the gallery below is a set of unofficial renderings depicting a small SUV based on the Ford Maverick. You could say there’s already an available crossover on the same bones but the...

