New copper surface eliminates bacteria in just two minutes

By RMIT University
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new copper surface that kills bacteria more than 100 times faster and more effectively than standard copper could help combat the growing threat of antibiotic-resistant superbugs. The new copper product is the result of a collaborative research project with RMIT University and Australia's national science agency, CSIRO, with...

