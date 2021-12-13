UofL names interim president and athletic director

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Western Kentucky University has released a recent statement clarifying its previous release that said a student is among those dead in Bowling Green following an overnight severe tornado outbreak. WKU President Timothy Caboni originally said that university officials were notified of a man -- who...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is related to economic development in Kentucky. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry announced ARP funds will be allocated to the state tourism industry. They will allot $5.3 million to this $8.9 billion dollar...
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared an emergency over the state's chronic nursing shortage amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, Beshear signed an executive order aimed at boosting enrollment in nurse-training programs. This comes after he announced a 10% pay raise for state social workers earlier this week.
FRANKFORT, Ky. — In response to positive financial performance, Governor Andy Beshear announced that University of Louisville Health is expected to repay a $35 million state loan earlier than expected. The partially forgivable loan was given to UofL Health by the Kentucky General Assembly in March of 2020 to...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Louisville Metro Corrections (LMDC) leadership and Fraternal Order of Police Corrections Union Lodge 77 have reached a tentative agreement regarding pay and accountability. According to a press release from the mayor's office, the accountability measures will be similar to the current police...
Comments / 0